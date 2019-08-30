Bul 1-0 Express FC

Deogratius Ojok scored the only goal of the game as Bul edged Express 1-0 at Njeru Technical Centre.

The winner came in the 14th minute and the hosts could have scored more before the break but were lethargic in front of goal.

Frank Kalanda thought he had pulled the Red Eagles level but his headed effort was ruled out to the disappointment of the travelling fans.

In the second half, Bul remained dominant but still failed to extend their tally.

Express had goalie Tonny Kyamera rushed to the hospital after collision with Musa Esenu.

Bul, just like Kyetume, URA and Vipers are all on three points after match day one.