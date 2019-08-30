Joshua Cheptegei will not compete in the 5000m at the 2019 IAAF World Athletics Championships that start later next month in Doha, Qatar.

The long-distance runner made the revelation after clinching the IAAF Diamond League trophy in Zurich, Switzerland on Thursday night.

“In Doha, I will not compete in the 5k but the 10k,” he revealed in the aftermath of the race in which he set a new personal best in the 5000m.

The World Championships are scheduled for September 28 to October 6 at the Khalifa International Stadium and Cheptegei who will lead the Ugandan team at the event will be chasing his first World Championship Gold having won Silver two years ago in London.

“Winning the gold medal there would be special because I have never won a track gold at World Championships

“I will train in the mountains of Uganda not until Doha and the good thing is that my coach will be there, too.”

Cheptegei first competed in the World Championships in 2015 in Beijing, China where he took on the 10000m and finished 9th. He had earlier, that year, won gold in the Junior Championships in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

The NN Running Team athlete then claimed Silver two years later in London, United Kingdom.