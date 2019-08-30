Uganda Premier League record champions Sports Club Villa had a disappointing start to the 2019-20 campaign losing their first game to newly promoted side Kyetume FC on Thursday at Mandela National Stadium.

The result and display from the 16-time league winners clearly portrayed a team that is disjointed and short of quality and there was no difference between them and the newcomers Kyetume FC.

The Jogoos seemed to run out of ideas whenever they approached the final third failing to get the cutting edge and even the few chances that came, the team lacked efficiency.

Edward Kaziba, the new coach at SC Villa, who was taking charge of his first game believes the game against Kyetume FC gave him a clear picture of his team and where he will need to improve.

“It is unfortunate that we did not get a good result in our first game. There are several lessons to pick today. We had a poor start and lacked coordination in the opening stages of the game. The second half was much better but we failed to put away the chances we got,” said Kaziba.

“The game has given us a true picture of what we have. We have to go back, work on the areas where we struggled today and try to improve as a team,” he added.

Kaziba is confident the team will improve with time if the mistakes committed are rectified.

“I have the belief we can improve as a team. We only have to go back and see how we improve in our next games.”

SC Villa will return to action on 4th September 2019 at home against Mbarara City FC.