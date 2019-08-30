English Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur have agreed a deal with Club Bruges of Belgium to sell Kenya skipper Victor Wanyama.

Wanyama became the first Kenyan to play in the Premier League when he joined Southampton and later moved to Spurs for £ 11m in 2016.

The emergency of English man Harry Winks coupled with injuries limited the defensive midfielder to a handful of appearances last season.

He played 18 and 36 times respectively in the two previous top-flight campaigns.

Wanyama was part of the Harambee Stars side that played in the Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt mid this year and is also part of the squad summoned for a friendly with Uganda Cranes on September 8.