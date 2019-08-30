Cephas Kambugu scored the lone goal as newcomers Kyetume FC stunned record champions SC Villa in the 2019-20 Uganda Premier League season opener played on Thursday at Mandela National stadium.

The winger tapped home the first goal of the season 21 minutes into the game when we dashed into the area to score from Patrick Ochan’s cross.

Kambugu believes the fighting spirit that Kyetume FC had on the day guided them to victory despite efforts from SC Villa, especially in the second stanza.

“We are happy that the result came our way. It is important to start the season on a high and this win definitely motivates us ahead of our next games. We fought hard throughout the game and remained resilient even when we were under pressure,” he said.

Playing his first game in the Uganda Premier League, Kambugu who has been part of Kyetume FC from the Regional League said he did not grow feet of clay playing in the top tier league.

“I was not under any pressure to play my first game in the Uganda Premier League. When I got the opportunity to be in the starting team, I only had to play as instructed by the coaches and make sure we get the desired result.”

Asked what the goal meant to him as a player, Kambugu indicated it is a good feeling but most importantly, the team winning their first game overrides everything.

“Of course I’m happy that I scored Kyetume’s first goal in the league and that is a good record for me as a player but the most important thing is we got maximum points.”

Kyetume FC became the first newly-promoted team to win their season-opening game in four years. JMC Hippos FC was the last team to win in their first game when they defeated Sadolin Paints FC (now Kansai Plascon FC) at the start of the 2015-16 season.

The Slaughters will return to action on 3rd September 2019 with a trip to Luzira to face Maroons FC.