Kyetume 1-0 SC Villa

There is profound excitement as 2019-20 Uganda Premier League season is officially underway.

Newly promoted entity Kyetume Football Club secured the first goal, victory and maximum points after their hard-fought 1-0 win over the record league champions Sports Club Villa at the Mandela National Stadium, Namboole under floodlights on Thursday.

Forward Cephas Kambugu netted the precious goal on 21 minutes in a fairly attended match.

The league debutants showed confidence and dominated the opening half with a large chunk of the ball possession.

Often Patrick Ochan, Isaac Kirabira, Vicent Kayizzi and Kambugu held onto the ball with confidence before releasing the lead forward Robert Ssentongo.

SC Villa’s left-back Yayo Lutimba tested Kyetume goalkeeper Joel Mutakubwa with a direct free-kick on five minutes.

Mutakubwa, formerly at Tooro United was once again called upon to tame another Jogoo attack five minutes later.

On 12 minutes, Deo Isejja had an attempt off target from 30 yards.

Kyetume’s right back Julius Ntambi was well stationed to thwart a Benson Muhindo raid after 17 minutes.

The Jogoos forward Bashir Mutanda chipped over from 20 yards, 20 minutes into the game.

Kambugu lit up the game with the opener, a calm finish following a brushed assist by Ssentongo on 21 minutes.

Villa reacted well and Kyetume was forced with a goalline clearance when defender Jonathan Mugabi tracked well to stop a goal-bound effort.

The league newcomers bossed the opening 45 minutes with the slim lead heading into the mandatory recess.

When the second half returned, SC Villa technical team that has Edwardo Kaziba and Ibrahim Kirya called for the first change. Benson Muhindo paved way for striker Charles Lwanga at the very start of the final 45 minutes.

Lwanga kick-started the mission to find the equalizer vibrantly, shooting wide with the left foot from 25 yards.

Lutimba had a teasing free-kick is parried away by goalkeeper Mutakubwa on the 50th-minute mark.

Three minutes later, a largely impressive Kyetume winger Kayizzi had a cross – cum – attempt on goal saved by SC Villa goalkeeper Saidi Keni.

Lwanga continued with his energetic display and he took on the opposition. At one moment, the St Mary’s Kitende student forced towering defender Benon Tahomera to head away the threat twice in quick succession.

Kyetume’s Patrick Ochan was cautioned by referee Emmanuel Kiweewa for unsporting conduct after 65 minutes and in quick succession, Tahomera also got booked for dangerous play.

With 18 minutes to play, the weary albeit effective legs of Ochan were rested for Steven Sande.

With a quarter an hour of action, the Jogoos made the third and final change on the night. Kamanzi, returning from a spell in the lower tier league with Kitara FC, paved way for Lincoln Mukisa.

Moments later, Kyetume called for the second change when Julius Lule was introduced for midfield dynamo Isaac Kirabira.

In the 79th minute, Lwanga was denied from an acute angle by goalie Mutakubwa as the Jogoos sought the equalizer that never arrived.

During the final moments of the game, Lwanga missed a free header after a lapse in defence and a mix up between Mutakubwa and his defenders.

The final whistle from Kiweewa was treated with loud applause from the noisy Kyetume fans, players and technical team members as they celebrated a famous win.

The Salughters, as they are christened, had secured the first maximum points of the 2019-20 Uganda Premier League.

Matchday one continues on Friday, 30th August 2019 and will wind down on the subsequent day.

Team Line Ups:

Kyetume Football Club XI: Joel Mutakubwa (G.K), Julius Ntambi, Samson Mutyaba, Benon Tahomera, Jonathan Mugabi, Isaac Kirabira, Deo Iseijja, Vincent Kayizi, Patrick Ochan, Robert Ssentongo, Cephas Kambugu

Substitutes: Salim Sowedi (G.K), Phileomon, Julius Lule, Steven Sande

Head Coach: George Nsimbe

SC Villa XI: Saidi Keni (G.K), David Owori, Yayo Lutimba, Asuman Harishe (Captain), Moses Kiggundu, Amir Kakomo, Ambrose Kirya, Denis Kamanzi, Bashir Mutanda, Emmanuel Kalyowa, Benson Muhindo

Substitutes: Ronald Magwali, Charles Lwanga, Lincoln Lincoln

Head Coach: Edward Kaziba