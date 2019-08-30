Uganda Premier League | Match Day One

URA FC 3-0 Maroons FC

Uganda Revenue Authority Football Club (URA FC) had a perfect start to the 2019-20 Uganda Premier League outwitting Maroons FC on Friday at Mandela National Stadium.

The tax collectors had a dominant display to dispatch the Prison Warders who barely put their foot right in the game.

Saidi Kyeyune, an own goal by Maroons FC combative midfielder Ronald Orombi and a late goal from debutant Ivan Ntege ensured URA FC secured maximum points.

Hassan Kalega alias Gaata another debutant for URA FC had the first attempt of the game when he struck from far in the 5th minute but Maroons FC goalkeeper Emmanuel Akol was equal to the effort.

Two minutes later, Cromwell Rwothomio had another chance to put the hosts in the lead but his attempted lobe over the onrushing goalkeeper went a few inches off target.

The home side who dominated proceedings right from onset took the lead at the quarter hour mark through Kyeyune whose low drive off Kalega’s assist found the back of the net.

Pius Obuya nearly levelled matters but his attempt off his weak right foot just cut across the goal area with no Maroons FC player to connect to it.

Seven minutes into the second stanza, URA FC doubled the lead through Orombi’s own goal in an attempt to stop Ashraf Mandela’s ground cross from the right flank.

Maroons FC coach Douglas Bamweyana who was taking charge of his first game called for changes introducing William Kiibi and Rashid Agau for Bronson Nsubuga and Fred Amaku respectively.

Sam Ssimbwa made substitutions first introducing Ntege who joined URA FC from Botswana outfit Township Rollers. The former KCCA FC midfielder replaced Mikidadi Ssenyonga.

Later on, Ivan Sserubiri and Anwar Ntege also came on replacing Moses Sseruyide and Rwothomio respectively.

With six minutes on the clock, Ntege put the game beyond reach with his effort hitting the base of the post before the ball finding its way to the back of the net.

URA FC Starting XI: Nafian Alionzi, Ashraf Mandela, Yesseri Waibi, Hudu Mulikyi, Paul Patrick Mbowa, Hassan Kalega, Saidi Kyeyune, Moses Sseruyidde, Cromwell Rwothomio, Shafik Kagimu Kuchi (C), Mikidadi Ssenyonga

Coach: Sam Ssimbwa

Maroons FC Starting XI: Emmanuel Akol, Eddie Kapampa, Edgar Bwogi, Sylvester Okello(C), Joel Ogwang, Davis Mayanja, Ronald Orombi, Pius Obuya, Fred Amaku, Solomon Walusimbi, Bronson Nsubuga

Coach: Douglas Bamweyana