It has become a habit that Bright Stars Football Club have a player sent off in their first league game of the season.

For the third straight campaign, the Kawempe based side have had a player sent off in their season opener.

On Friday, Bright Stars FC were reduced to ten men when Farouk Katongole was given marching orders by referee Mashood Ssali in the 3-1 loss to Vipers SC.

The defender picked his first booking in the 41st minute and he was later sent off, three minutes to fulltime after stamping his foot on Tito Okello.

Last season, midfielder Augustine Kacancu was sent in Bright Stars FC 3-1 win against Maroons FC at Champions stadium, Mwererwe.

Kacancu who was on the score sheet in that game eventually got sent off after picking two bookings.

In the 2017-18 season, Bright Stars FC started the season against Vipers SC in Mwererwe, a game that ended in a barren draw.

In this game officiated by now retired referee Dennis Batte had combative midfielder Jimmy ‘Kachanga’ Kakooza sent off in the 13th minute after a malicious challenge on Deus Bukenya.

Bright Stars FC now under the tutorship of Muhammad Kiseka will return to action away against Express FC on Tuesday next week.

2019-20 – Farouk Katongole vs Vipers SC

2018-19 – Augustine Kacancu vs Maroons FC

2017-18 – Jimmy ‘Kachanga’ Kakooza vs Vipers SC