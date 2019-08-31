Uganda Premier League | Match Day One

KCCA FC 1- 0 Wakiso Giants FC

KCCA FC began their league title defence on a high earning a narrow victory against newcomers Wakiso Giants FC in the game played on Saturday at Lugogo.

Allan Okello scored the lone goal of the game in the first half heading home from Musitafa Kizza’s well-delivered cross from the left.

The game was largely played under the rains following a heavy downpour in Kampala on Saturday and this eventually had an effect on the fans’ turn up.

Wakiso Giants FC who were playing their first game in top flight football had six former KCCA FC players in their starting lineup.

These included goalkeeper and captain Yasin Mugabi, Simon Namwanja, Fahad Kawooya, Hakim Ssenkumba, Tom Masiko and Geoffrey Sserunkuma.

Muzamir Mutyaba had the first attempt of the game when he tested Mugabi in the 5th minute but his feeble shot was easily collected.

Ten minutes later, Okello opened the scores heading home a fine cross from left back Kizza.

This is the second time, Okello is scoring in KCCA’s opening game of the season. He scored against Tooro United FC last season.

Gift Ali tested Mugabi as the Kasasiro kept surging forward while Okello missed the target by a few inches with his trademark curling effort.

He also had another attempt cleared off the line by Muwadda Kateregga when he ran behind Wakiso Giants FC defenders to poke the ball past Mugabi.

Sserunkuma came close to leveling matters but his headed attempt was cleared by Samuel Kato.

In the second stanza, Okello was unfortunate when his low drive ricocheted off the base of the goal post before going out.

Kefa Kisala called for changes introducing Ayub Kisalita for Ivan Kiweewa while Karim Ndugwa also replaced Sserunkuma.

On the other hand, KCCA FC had Herbert Achai and Steven Sserwadda come off the bench to replace Erisa Ssekisambu respectively.

Okello adds goals to his game

If there is anything Allan Okello has added to his game, it is scoring goals. The midfielder has scored nine goals in his last twelve games.

He scored three goals in the 2019 CECAFA Kagame Club Championship, three in Super 8, a goal in CAF Champions League, FUFA Super Cup and today against Wakiso Giants FC.

KCCA FC manager Mike Mutebi was quick to indicate Okello has developed and started to take responsibility.

“He is a special player because many players would get carried away but he has remained grounded and has taken responsibility to carry the team.”

Okello’s goals in the last 12 games

CECAFA Club Championship

SV Mukura (1)

Green Eagles (2)

Super 8

Wakiso Giants (1)

Onduparaka FC (2)

FUFA Super Cup

Proline FC (1)

CAF Champions League

African Stars FC(1)

Uganda Premier League

Wakiso Giants FC(1)