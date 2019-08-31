2019 Bika Bya Baganda Football Championship:

Final:

Mbogo 1-0 Kkobe

Mbogo Clan is the 2019 champion of the Bika Bya Baganda football championship.

To achieve the feat, Mbogo defeated a 10 man Kkobe 1-0 before a fully packed Masaka Recreational Stadium which His Majesty the Kabaka Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II also in attendance.

Striker Nelson Senkatuka scored the priceless goal that gave the descendants of Kayiira their third title since the 1950 and lately the 2015 success.

Kkobe, winners of this prestigious shield in 1955 and 2008 posed a gallant fight but were frustrated by the determined Mbogo defence.

Mbogo was also granted numerical advantage in the closing minutes of the game when Kkobe goalkeeper Ivan Mutumba was sent off for head-butting Mbogo’s talisman Yunus Ssentamu.

The unfortunate red card meant that Kkobe had to employ an out-field player in the goal posts since the mandatory three substitutions had been completed.

The victors, coached by SC Villa assistant coach Ibrahim Kirya were then decorated by gold medals and a shield handed over by the Kabaka Ronald Muwenda Mutebi.

Kkoobe got silver medals. Nkima, last year’s winners finished in third place to take bronze.

This championship has been held since 1950 and played only by the Baganda tribe players.

Bika Football Past Winners: