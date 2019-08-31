Uganda Premier League (Match Day 1 – Saturday Results):

Mbarara City 3-0 Proline

Proline KCCA 1-0 Wakiso Giants

Wakiso Giants Tooro United 2-1 Busoga United

Paul Mucureezi scored twice to guide Mbarara City to an overwhelming 3-0 win against newly promoted Proline in the Uganda Premier League at the Prisons Stadium in Luzira on Saturday.

In a rain-marred and poorly attended game, the Ankole Lions’ other goal came from forward Brian Aheebwa.

Mucureezi, a former KCCA player, found the opener in the 25th minute for the half time lead with the assist coming from Jude Ssemugabi.

Aheebwa scored the second in the 56th minute, Ibrahim Orit providing the assist.

Mucureezi confidently recovered from a foul to convert with success a penalty following defender Bernard Muwanga’s foul in the forbidden area.

Cautions:

Newly proposed FIFA Referee Ronald Madanda booked five players in the match.

Hillary Mukundane and Swaibu Ssegujja were the Mbarara City players booked while Proline bookings went to Noordin Bunjo and Bernard Muwanga.

This game was the first in top-flight this season for the respective head coaches.

Mathias Lule at the helm of Proline and Brian Ssengendo at Mbarara City.

Mbarara City’s Paul Mucureezi was named the man of the match.

Other games on Saturday:

At Mutesa II Stadium in Wankulukuku, Tooro United smiled 2-1 over visiting Busoga United.

New signings John Semazi and Fredrick Kigozi were on target for Wasswa Bbosa’s Tooro United while Dan Sewava netted the consolation for visiting Busoga United, a side handled by Abbey Bogere Kikomeko.

League defending champions KCCA kick-started the new season on a high note, winning 1-0 against newly-promoted Wakiso Giants. Allan Okello scored the lone goal on a chilly evening.

Match day two of the 2019-20 Uganda Premier League will return mid-week next week.

Team Line Ups:

Team Line Ups:

Mbarara City XI:

Tom Ikara (G.K), Zaidi Byekwaso, Jasper Ahebwa Baguma, Ronald Otti, Hilary Mukundane (Captain), Pistis Barenge, Solomon Okwalinga, Jude Ssemugabi, Paul Mucureezi, Ibrahim Oriti, Brian Ahebwa

Subs:

Muhamed Ssekeba (G.K), Wol Makweth, Ivan Eyamu, Steven Kabuye, Swalik Segujja, Hood Salim

Officials:

Head coach: Brian Ssenyondo

Assistant Coach & Technical Director: Richard Kasule

Doctor : Enock Kayondo

: Enock Kayondo Official: Sulait Mustafa

Proline XI:

Hassan Matovu (G.K), James Begisa, Mustafa Mujjuzi, Yusuf Mukisa, Bernard Muwanga, Arnold Sserungoji, Ibrahim Wamannah, Noordin Bunjo (Captain), Hamis Kizza, Rogers Mato, Hakim Kiwanuka

Subs:

Shatif Magola (G.K), Ibrahim Sendi, Sam Kintu, Alfred Leku, Bright Anukani, Ivan Bogere, Richard Ajuna

Officials: