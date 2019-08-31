Uganda Ladies Golf Open 2019 (Leaderboard after 36 holes):

• Martha Babirye (Uganda): 76, 79 (155)

• Irene Nakalembe (Uganda): 82, 74 (156)

• Angel Eaton (Tanzania): 82, 81 (163)

• Hawa Wanyeche (Tanzania): 83, 84 (167)

• Iddi Madina (Tanzania): 90, 79 (169)

• Louise Gitau (Kenya): 84, 88 (172)

• Evah Magala (Uganda): 86, 86 (172)

• Peace Kabasweke (Uganda): 91, 82 (173)

• Olomi Neema (Tanzania): 87, 89 (175)

• Elias Vicky (Tanzania):88, 89 (177)

• Louise Chingona (Zimbabwe): 94, 84 (178)

The 2019 Uganda Ladies Golf Open championship will wind down on Saturday, August 31 at the eye catching Lake Victoria Serena Golf Resort and Spa.

Uganda’s duo of Martha Babirye and Irene Nakalembe are neck to neck coming to the final round of the 54 holes three day’s competition.

Right from day one, Babirye, a handicap four golfer has the command of the leaderboard with a combined gross score of 155 from 36 holes.

Babirye opened with 76 during round one on Thursday and fell three strokes (79) on the subsequent day to lead 155 strokes.

Nakalembe had a dismissal opening round of 82 on day one which she bettered with the best score so far, 74 on Friday during day two action to amass a total of 156.

Tanzania’s Angel Eaton has had 82 and 81 for a total of 163 in two rounds.

Another Tanzanian, Hawa Wanyeche lies fourth with 83, 84 for a total of 167 gross.

Iddi Madina (Tanzania) tallied 90 and 79 for 169.

Kenya’s best player thus far is Louise Gitau with 84 and 88 in one round and two respectively for a total of 172.

Uganda Ladies Golf President Evah Magala and Peace Kabasweke are the other two Ugandans in the top ten positions.

Round three tees off as early as 7 AM with the subsidiary catergory.

The pressure group will comprise of leader Babirye, who is nursing a knee injury on the right leg, Nakalembe and Eaton.

The prize giving ceremony will be held later in the evening after playing.

Last year, Tanzania’s Neema Olomi won the championship which was staged at Entebbe Golf Club.

South Africa, Kenya, Tanzania, Zimbabwe, Nigeria are some of the foreign countries represented.

After the ladies open, next week will usher in the amateurs championship before the professionals will climax the series at the same course.