Uganda Premier League (Match Day 1 – Friday Results):

Bright Stars 1-3 Vipers

URA 3-0 Maroons

BUL 1-0 Express

Onduparaka Vs Police (*Police did not show up – League committee will pronounce themselves on the development)

Thursday: Kyetume 1-0 SC Villa

Vipers Sports Club recovered from a goal down to overcome a resilient 10 man Bright Stars 3-1 on a water logged Mutesa II Wankulukuku Stadium surface on match day one of the Uganda Premier League on Friday.

Defender Enock Walusimbi gave the Japanese owned outfit the first half lead with a great headed goal past Vipers’ Burundian goalkeeper Fabien Mutombora in the 28th minute.

In the second half, Vipers reacted swiftly and gallantly scoring through the day’s captain Abraham Ndugwa, Dan “Muzeyi” Sserunkuma and second half substitute Brian Nkuubi Ssemakula who buried the game with a free-kick past former Onduparaka goalkeeper Nicolas Ssebwato.

Initially before the goal, it was Vipers that enjoyed the better possession on a water logged surface that followed earlier rains in the day.

Dread-locked Sserunkuma won Vipers the first corner kick of the game 13 minutes after kick off.

Four minutes later, Sserunkuma had a squared ball from the far right that found Fahad Bayo in off-side position.

It was Sserunkuma again in the 19th minute but the diminutive forward was denied by goalkeeper Ssebwato from close range.

Vipers’ new signing Farouk Musisi from Zambia’s Nkola Blades had a free-kick curled out from 20 yards on 22 minutes.

Two minutes later, the same player (Musisi) had another free-kick well handled by goalkeeper Ssebwato.

Against the run of play, Bright Stars took the lead when Walusimbi headed home a Methidoious Jjugu delivery from the left.

The reaction to find the equalizer was spot on. Skipper Ndugwa curled a free-kick wide from 30 yards towards the climax of the first half.

The game’s first caution by referee Mashood Ssali was given to Bright Stars’ defender Farouk Katongole.

Three minutes upon restart of play, Vipers found the equalizer when Ndugwa tapped home Bayo’s cut back from close range.

The Venoms took command of the game for the first time after a great rebound from goal poacher Sserunkuma who finished home a spilled ball from Ssebwato after Bayo’s venomous shot.

A couple of changes were then made by the two respective technical benches.

Tito Okello was introduced for Allan Kayiwa with a quarter an hour for Vipers as midfielder Henry Kiwanuka replaced Jungu for the home side.

Vipers’ other new signing Denis Mwemwezi was introduced for Sserunkuma before Moses Okot came in for Bright Stars.

With minutes fast trickling down, Vipers were granted numerical advantage when Katongole was cautioned for the second time and given marching off orders.

Substitute Nkuubi wrapped up the game for Vipers with a seemingly harmless free-kick that slipped through the hands of Lukwago into the net for the third goal deep in added time.

At this time, it was done and dusted. Vipers had secured maximum points on match day one.

Abraham Ndugwa was named the pilsner man of the match, taking home a plaque and cash (Shs 100,000).

Other results:

At Mandela National Stadium, URA convincingly beat Maroons 3-0 with Saidi Kyeyune, an own goal (Ronald Orombi) and new signing Ivan “Kojja” Ntege all on target.

BUL piped visiting Express 1-0 courtesy of Deogracious Ojok’s strike.

Meanwhile, the game between Onduparaka and Police at the Prisons’ Stadium in Luzira did not take place because Police failed to show up for unclear reasons.

Match day one winds down on Saturday, 31st August 2019 with three matches.

Defending champions host newly promoted Wakiso Giants at the Star Times Stadium, Lugogo in one of the eagerly anticipated crackers on the opening round.

Team Line Ups:

Bright Stars XI:

Nicolas Ssebwato (G.K), Andrew Kaggwa, Sam Ssekitto, Farouk Katongole, Enock Walusimbi (Captain), Davis Ssekajja, Augustine Kacancu, Jamil Kalisa, Methiodius Jungu, Alfred Onek, James Angu

Subs:

Simon Tamale (G.K), Derrick Ngobi, Ronald Nkonge, Moses Okot, Norman Odipio, Sula Ssebunza Ssekagya

Head coach: Muhammed Kisekka

Vipers XI:

Fabien Mutombora (G.K), Paul Willa, Farouk Musisi, Halid Lwaliwa, Bashir Asiku, Siraje Ssentamu, Rahmat Ssenfuka, Allan Kayiwa, Abraham Ndugwa (Captain), Fahad Bayo, Dan Sserunkuma

Subs:

Derrick Ochan (G.K), Ibrahim Tembo, Brian Nkuubi, Wafula, Mugume, Denis Mwemwezi, Tito Okello

Head coach: Edward Golola