Airtel Masaza Cup 2019:

Quarter final return legs:

Butambala 0-0 Buddu (*Buddu progresses 3-1 on aggregate)

Buddu (*Buddu progresses 3-1 on aggregate) Bulemezi 1-0 Kyaggwe (*Bulemezi progresses 2-1 on aggregate)

Kyaggwe (*Bulemezi progresses 2-1 on aggregate) Busiro 0-0 Ssese (*Busiro progresses 2-1 on aggregate)

Ssese (*Busiro progresses 2-1 on aggregate) Ssingo 1-1 Kyadondo (*Kyadondo progresses 3-2 on aggregate)

The return legs of the 2019 Airtel Masaza football tournament were successfully held on Sunday, September 1, 2019 with all the eight teams in action.

2016 champions Buddu progressed to the semi-finals following a goal-less draw away with Butambala at Bulo grounds.

The result meant that Buddu make the last four grade with a 3-1 aggregate score after the first leg played at the Masaka Recreational Stadium last week.

Other quarter final matches:

At the Kasana play ground in Luweero, the home team Bulemezi smiled to a 1-0 victory over Kyaggwe to progress 2-1 on aggregate.

Emmanuel Loki struck the priceless goal that gave Simon Peter Mugerwa’s coached side the victory before a very passionate gathering.

The first leg played at Mukono Bishop S.S play-ground had ended one goal apiece.

A star studded Busiro side also made the last four stage following a goal-less scoreline with the Islanders, Ssese.

The first leg played at Lutoboka play ground in Ssese Islands was won by Busiro 2-1.

Defending champions Ssingo bowed out at the Mityana Ssese grounds fortress in heart breaking fashion.

The return leg between Ssingo and Kyadondo ended one goal apiece.

Kyadondo, winners in 2008 thus progressed 3-2 on aggregate since they had won 2-1 at their Champions Stadium home in Mwererwe.

Semi-final match ups:

The first legs of the two semi-finals will be played next Sunday, 15th September 2019.

Bulemezi will face Kyadondo away at the Champions Stadium, Mwererwe and Buddu takes on Busiro at the Masaka Recreational Stadium in Masaka.

The tournament is proudly sponsored by telecommunications giants Airtel Uganda Limited.

Masaza Cup Cast of All Winners: