Airtel Masaza Cup 2019:

Quarter final return legs:

Ssingo 1-1 Kyadondo (*Kyadondo progresses 3-2 on aggregate)

Kyadondo (*Kyadondo progresses 3-2 on aggregate) Butambala 0-0 Buddu (*Buddu progresses 3-1 on aggregate)

Buddu (*Buddu progresses 3-1 on aggregate) Bulemezi 1-0 Kyaggwe (*Bulemezi progresses 2-1 on aggregate)

Kyaggwe (*Bulemezi progresses 2-1 on aggregate) Busiro 0-0 Ssese (*Busiro progresses 2-1 on aggregate)

Ssingo, the defending champions of the Airtel Masaza football tourney are out!

Led by Felix Kawooya Ssekabuuza and Richard Kasule who replaced Shafiq Bisaso (on study leave), Ssingo bowed out at their Mityana Ssese grounds fortress in heart breaking fashion.

A one all draw on the day with Kyadondo meant that the visitors progressed 3-2 on aggregate having won the first leg 2-1 at the Champions Stadium in Mwererwe last week.

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE Ssingo players and officials hoist their trophy last year at Namboole Stadium

Other quarter final results:

2016 champions Buddu also qualified for the semi-finals following a goal-less draw away with Butambala at Bulo grounds.

Buddu thus qualified with a 3-1 aggregate score, a result that they managed to record after the first leg played at the Masaka Recreational Stadium last week.

Bulemezi smiled to a 1-0 victory over Kyaggwe at the Kasana play ground in Luweero to progress 2-1 on aggregate.

Emmanuel Loki struck the priceless goal that gave Simon Peter Mugerwa’s coached side the victory before a very passionate gathering.

The first leg played at Mukono Bishop S.S play-ground had ended one goal apiece.

A star studded Busiro side also made the last four stage following a goal-less scoreline with the Islanders, Ssese.

The first leg played at Lutoboka play ground in Ssese Islands was won by Busiro 2-1.

Semi-final match ups:

The first legs of the two semi-finals will be played on Sunday, 15th September 2019.

Bulemezi will face Kyadondo away at the Champions Stadium, Mwererwe and Buddu takes on Busiro at the Masaka Recreational Stadium in Masaka.

The tournament is proudly sponsored by telecommunications giants Airtel Uganda Limited.

Masaza Cup Cast of All Winners: