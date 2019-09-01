Airtel Masaza Cup 2019:

Quarter final return legs:

Busiro 0-0 Ssese (*Busiro progresses 2-1 on aggregate)

Ssese (*Busiro progresses 2-1 on aggregate) Bulemezi 1-0 Kyaggwe (*Bulemezi progresses 2-1 on aggregate)

Kyaggwe (*Bulemezi progresses 2-1 on aggregate) Butambala 0-0 Buddu (*Buddu progresses 3-1 on aggregate)

Buddu (*Buddu progresses 3-1 on aggregate) Ssingo 1-1 Kyadondo (*Kyadondo progresses 3-2 on aggregate)

Busiro Ssaza team ensured its path to the semi-finals of the 2019 Airtel Masaza Cup with a gallant home display during their goal-less quarter final affair with visiting Ssese at the Ssentema play ground in Wakiso on Sunday, September 1, 2019.

Deo Sserwadda’s coached side thus progressed to the last four stage 2-1 on aggregate after the great performance away at the Lutoboka play ground.

Busiro is the only team among the four semi-finalists which has never won the Masaza trophy.

Other quarter final results:

Bulemezi, winners in 2012 beat visiting Kyaggwe 1-0 at the Kasana play ground in Luwero.

Striker Emmanuel Loki scored the only goal that separated the two sides.

During the first leg in Mukono at the Bishops SS play ground, Simon Peter Mugerwa’s charges shared the spoils with the home side one all.

Buddu, champions in 2016 also progressed to the semi-finals following a goal-less draw away with Butambala at Bulo grounds, qualifying with a 3-1 aggregate score after the first leg played at the Masaka Recreational Stadium last week.

Defending champions Ssingo were eliminated by Kyadondo at their Mityana Ssese grounds fortress with a one all draw result on the day, losing 3-2 on aggregate.

Semi-final fixtures:

The first legs of the two semi-finals will be played on Sunday, 15th September 2019.

Bulemezi will face Kyadondo away at the Champions Stadium, Mwererwe and Buddu takes on Busiro at the Masaka Recreational Stadium in Masaka.

The tournament is proudly sponsored by telecommunications giants Airtel Uganda Limited.

Masaza Cup Cast of All Winners: