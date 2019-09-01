Airtel Masaza Cup 2019:

Quarter final return legs:

Bulemezi 1-0 Kyaggwe (*Bulemezi progresses 2-1 on aggregate)

Kyaggwe (*Bulemezi progresses 2-1 on aggregate) Butambala 0-0 Buddu (*Buddu progresses 3-1 on aggregate)

Buddu (*Buddu progresses 3-1 on aggregate) Busiro 0-0 Ssese (*Busiro progresses 2-1 on aggregate)

Ssese (*Busiro progresses 2-1 on aggregate) Ssingo 1-1 Kyadondo (*Kyadondo progresses 3-2 on aggregate)

Bulemezi Ssaza team is through to the semi-finals of the 2019 Airtel Masaza football tournament.

The feat was achieved after a 1-0 home victory at their dry, barren and dusty Kasana play ground in Luwero on Sunday, 1st September 2019.

Towering striker Emmanuel Loki scored the priceless goal on the evening, coming in the 48th minute.

Bulemezi who are coached by Simon Peter Mugerwa now progresses 2-1 on aggregate following a one all draw at the Mukono Bishops S.S play-ground last week.

Bulemezi won the championship in 2012 a year after losing in the finals to Buluri at Nakivubo Stadium.

Other quarter final results:

2016 champions Buddu also progressed to the semi-finals following a goal-less draw away with Butambala at Bulo grounds.

Buddu made the last four grade with a 3-1 aggregate score after the first leg played at the Masaka Recreational Stadium last week.

Busiro progressed to the semi-finals after a goal-less scoreline with Islanders, Ssese.

The first leg played at Lutoboka play ground in Ssese Islands last week was won by Busiro 2-1.

In an heart breaking manner, the defending champions Ssingo bowed out at the Mityana Ssese grounds fortress.

The Ssingo and Kyadondo ended one goal apiece as Kyadondo progressed 3-2 on aggregate.

Winners in 2008, Kyadondo had won 2-1 at their Champions Stadium home in Mwererwe.

Semi-final fixtures:

The first legs of the two semi-finals will be played on Sunday, 15th September 2019.

Bulemezi will face Kyadondo away at the Champions Stadium, Mwererwe and Buddu takes on Busiro at the Masaka Recreational Stadium in Masaka.

The tournament is proudly sponsored by telecommunications giants Airtel Uganda Limited.

Masaza Cup Cast of All Winners: