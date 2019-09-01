For many fans that were at Muteesa II Stadium in Wankulukuku on Friday as Vipers SC came from behind to defeat Bright Stars FC 3-1, they were surprised to see the Venoms marching onto the field with Abraham Ndugwa wearing the captains’ armband.

Initially, Vipers SC had announced Halid Lwaliwa as the new team captain replacing Taddeo Lwanga who joined Tanta FC in Egypt.

However, sources close to the Entebbe road-based team indicate the defender declined to take the responsibility and opted to return the armband.

“He was named the team captain but to everyone’s surprise, he refused to wear the armband in the game against Bright Stars FC and that how Abraham Ndugwa ended up as captain,” indicated the source.

It is not known whether Lwaliwa returned the armband for good or he will wear it in the next games.

When contacted about the matter, Vipers SC head of communication, Abdu Wasike explained it was normal and there is no cause for a fuss.

“We have three captains, Halid Lwaliwa, Abraham Ndugwa and Brian Nkuubi and therefore there is no abnormality in any of them wearing the armband.”

Lwaliwa captained Vipers SC to winning the Super 8 tournament leading the team against Proline FC, Mbarara City FC and in the final against KCCA FC.

Vipers SC opened the season with a 3-1 win against ten-man Bright Stars FC. Ndugwa, Dan Sserunkuma and Brian Nkuubi scored a goal each for the Venoms while Bright Stars FC got their consolation through Enock Walusimbi.

The three-time league winners will return to action on Tuesday, 3rd September 2019 at home against Tooro United FC.