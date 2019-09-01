Abdallah Mubiru could be in charge of Uganda Cranes’ ‘A’ side for the forthcoming international friendly against Kenya.

The Cranes will visit the Harambee Stars on September 8 during the FIFA international break at the Moi International stadium, Kasarani.

FUFA is yet to name a permanent technical bench after the departure of French man, Sebastien Desabre which prompted the FA to disband the entire technical staff.

Muburu alongside team manager Geoffrey Massa and kitsman Frank Bumpeje

Mubiru along with Livingstone Mbabazi and Geoffrey Massa have since been handed the roles on an interim basis and were in charge in the CHAN 2020 preliminary qualifier against Somalia.

Kenya already summoned their squad for the match with the experienced Victor Wanyama and all key players part of the team.

The Cranes team for the friendly is expected to be named this week and it remains to be seen whether all the foreign based players that played at AFCON 2019 will be included.