URA Football Club was one of the busiest teams in the transfer market signing about 15 players in a bid to beef up their squad ahead of the 2019-20 season.

The tax collectors started the new season on a high with a good display against Maroons Football Club winning the game 3-0.

Bearing in mind that scoring goals was one of the challenges the four-time league winners faced last season, the start tried to paint a picture of how the team could improve this season.

Sam Ssimbwa, the head coach indicated it was important to score three goals and also win their first game in the season.

“I’m happy that we managed to secure maximum points in our first game but also being able to play the way we did gives me pleasure,” he said.

However, Ssimbwa is optimistic for even better performance in the next games asserting his team could have scored more than three goals against Maroons FC.

“We had an opportunity to score more than three goals against Maroon FC. This, therefore, means we have room to improve to become a better unit.”

Goals from Saidi Kyeyune, debutant Ivan Ntege and an own goal by Ronald Orombi guided URA FC to victory on matchday one.

The tax collectors will return to action on 3rd September 2019 with a trip to Kabaka Kyabaggu stadium to face Wakiso Giants FC.