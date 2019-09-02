Tuesday September 3, 2019

St. Mary’s stadium, Kitende 4.30pm

Wasswa Bbosa believes time is nigh for Tooro United to pick maximum points off Vipers ahead of the two side’s league meeting on Tuesday.

Vipers host the game at St. Mary’s stadium, Kitende, a venue where the two teams settled for a stalemate last season.

The Venoms have dominated this fixture in the past winning eight and losing none of the 12 meetings.

“Last season, we drew both home and away,” said Bbosa. “But I feel we are ready to pick all points tomorrow and am confident of my players,” he added.

Allan Kayiwa will be vital for the hosts

The visitors come into the game on the back of a 2-1 victory over Busoga United in a game they missed key players Godfrey Lwesibawa, Ibrahim Kayiwa and Willy Kavuma who are all available for selection according to Bbosa.

Meanwhile, Vipers started the campaign on a high rallying from a goal down to beat Bright Stars 3-1 at Wankulukuku.

Even without striker Muhammad Shaban who remains a doubt for the game through injury, Edward Golola’s armoury has Fahad Bayo, Daniel Sserunkuma, Allan Kayiwa and Abraham Ndugwa who can cause any defence problems.

Kayiwa will be one of the players to watch as he faces his former bosses.