Martha Babirye, handicap four, is the champion of the 2019 Uganda Ladies Golf Open.

Babirye won the annual championship with a combined gross score of 242 over 54 holes at the serene Lake Victoria Serena Golf Resort and Spa course.

The 22-year-old, a member of Uganda Golf Club, led from day one to the final pressure group on the closing day scoring 76, 79 and 78 in the three rounds.

Throughout the three-day championship, Babirye played with a painful right knee.

Entebbe club’s Irene Nakalembe returned 243 gross (82, 74 and 87) to finish runners up.

The third place was taken by Tanzanian Angel Eaton for 245 gross (82, 81 and 82).

Two other Tanzanians Hawa Wanyeche and Iddi Madina completed the top five positions with 251 and 252 respectively.

Kenya’s Gitau Louise (255) finished sixth, Peace Kabasweke (260) and the defending champion Neema Olomi (260) tied for seventh, Zimbabwe’s Chingona Louise (265) was 9th and Tanzanian Vicky Elias (269) was 10th.

South Africa, Kenya, Tanzania, Zimbabwe, Nigeria are some of the foreign countries that took part in the championship played on stroke play format.

Other top performers

Babirye also toppled the silver gross category prize with 242 gross as Kenya’s Gitau took home the silver nett prize with 231 nett.

Evah Magala, the Uganda Ladies Golf President, was the best player in 18 holes gross with 86 score.

Bronze category – women

Uganda’s Milly Nambooze (handicap 30) won the bronze category with a total of 143 nett.

Winnie Massette and Friesta Birabwa were second and third-placed with 155 and 157 respectively.

Subsidiary category

Patrick Mugisha beat Michael Tumusiime (35 points on countback) to win the men subsidiary category in group A.

Harry Hakiza tallied 40 Stableford points to win group B while Anton Krisch championed group C with 40 points.

Focus and attention will quickly switch to the Uganda Amateurs Open Championship that tees off this week at the same venue.

Ronald Otile is the defending champion.

Uganda Ladies Golf Open 2019 (Final Leaderboard – 54 holes):

Martha Babirye (Uganda): 76, 79, 87 (242) Irene Nakalembe (Uganda): 82, 74, 87 (243) Angel Eaton (Tanzania): 82, 81, 82 (245) Hawa Wanyeche (Tanzania): 83, 84, 84 (251) Iddi Madina (Tanzania): 90, 79, 83 (252) Louise Gitau (Kenya): 84, 88, 83 (255) Peace Kabasweke (Uganda): 91, 82, 87 (260) Olomi Neema (Tanzania): 87, 89, 85 (260) Louise Chingona (Zimbabwe): 94, 84,87 (265) Elias Vicky (Tanzania):88, 89,92 (269) Gloria Mbaguta (Uganda): 95, 88, 90 (273) Jane Koech (Kenya): 88, 92, 94 (274) Harriet Kitaka (Uganda): 95, 96, 87 (278) Joan Juliya Nampewo (Uganda): 93, 90, 87 (280) Melon Kyomugisha (Uganda): 101, 84, 95 (281) Sheila Shasty Kesiime (Uganda): 86, 101, 94 (281)

All Winners Since 2008: