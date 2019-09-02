Following completion of matchday one, action in the Uganda Premier League will resume on Tuesday and Wednesday for match day two games.

The referees’ appointments committee has named the officials that will take charge of the eight games across the different grounds.

Match Day Two Appointments

Tuesday, 3rd September 2019: Vipers SC vs Tooro United FC- St. Mary’s stadium

Centre referee – Brian Miiro Nsubuga

First assistant – Dick Okello

Second assistant – Ronald Katenya

Fourth Official – Ali Chelangat Sabila

Referees’ Assessor- Ali Tomusange

Tuesday, 3rd September 2019: Express FC vs Bright Stars FC – Muteesa II stadium, Wankulukuku

Centre referee – Alex Muhabi

First assistant – Issa Masembe

Second assistant – Emmanuel Okudra

Fourth Official – John Bosco Kalibbala

Referees’ Assessor- Ali Kayongo

Tuesday, 3rd September 2019: Busoga United FC vs KCCA FC- FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru

Centre referee – Mashood Ssali

First assistant – Okello Lee

Second assistant – Robson Atusinguza

Fourth Official – Eunice Tiwuwe

Referees’ Assessor- Ayub Khamis

Tuesday, 3rd September 2019: Maroons FC vs Kyetume FC – Maroons stadium, Luzira

Centre referee – Ronald Madanda

First assistant – Musa Ngobi Balikoowa

Second assistant – Juma Osire

Fourth Official – Lucky Kasalirwe

Referees’ Assessor- Ahmed Kongola

Tuesday, 3rd September 2019: Wakiso Giants FC vs URA FC- Kabaka Kyabaggu stadium

Centre referee – William Wilberforce Oloya

First assistant – Mark Ssonko

Second assistant – Musitafa Mafumu

Fourth Official – Nasser Muhammed K

Referees’ Assessor- Rehema Kizito

Wednesday, 4th September 2019: Proline FC vs Onduparaka FC- Lugogo stadium

Centre referee – Emmanuel Kiweewa

First assistant – Hakim Mulindwa

Second assistant – Lydia Nantabo

Fourth Official – Shamira Nabadda

Referees’ Assessor- Ronald Mwesigwa

Wednesday 4th September 2019: SC Villa vs Mbarara City FC – Mandela National Stadium

Centre referee – Asaduh Ssemere

First assistant – Marex Nkumbi Nakitto

Second assistant – Jane Mutonyi

Fourth Official – George Olemu

Referees’ Assessor- Sseka Mutaka

Wednesday, 4th September 2019: Police FC vs BUL FC- Kabaka Kyabaggu stadium