Following completion of matchday one, action in the Uganda Premier League will resume on Tuesday and Wednesday for match day two games.
The referees’ appointments committee has named the officials that will take charge of the eight games across the different grounds.
Match Day Two Appointments
Tuesday, 3rd September 2019: Vipers SC vs Tooro United FC- St. Mary’s stadium
- Centre referee – Brian Miiro Nsubuga
- First assistant – Dick Okello
- Second assistant – Ronald Katenya
- Fourth Official – Ali Chelangat Sabila
- Referees’ Assessor- Ali Tomusange
Tuesday, 3rd September 2019: Express FC vs Bright Stars FC – Muteesa II stadium, Wankulukuku
- Centre referee – Alex Muhabi
- First assistant – Issa Masembe
- Second assistant – Emmanuel Okudra
- Fourth Official – John Bosco Kalibbala
- Referees’ Assessor- Ali Kayongo
Tuesday, 3rd September 2019: Busoga United FC vs KCCA FC- FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru
- Centre referee – Mashood Ssali
- First assistant – Okello Lee
- Second assistant – Robson Atusinguza
- Fourth Official – Eunice Tiwuwe
- Referees’ Assessor- Ayub Khamis
Tuesday, 3rd September 2019: Maroons FC vs Kyetume FC – Maroons stadium, Luzira
- Centre referee – Ronald Madanda
- First assistant – Musa Ngobi Balikoowa
- Second assistant – Juma Osire
- Fourth Official – Lucky Kasalirwe
- Referees’ Assessor- Ahmed Kongola
Tuesday, 3rd September 2019: Wakiso Giants FC vs URA FC- Kabaka Kyabaggu stadium
- Centre referee – William Wilberforce Oloya
- First assistant – Mark Ssonko
- Second assistant – Musitafa Mafumu
- Fourth Official – Nasser Muhammed K
- Referees’ Assessor- Rehema Kizito
Wednesday, 4th September 2019: Proline FC vs Onduparaka FC- Lugogo stadium
- Centre referee – Emmanuel Kiweewa
- First assistant – Hakim Mulindwa
- Second assistant – Lydia Nantabo
- Fourth Official – Shamira Nabadda
- Referees’ Assessor- Ronald Mwesigwa
Wednesday 4th September 2019: SC Villa vs Mbarara City FC – Mandela National Stadium
- Centre referee – Asaduh Ssemere
- First assistant – Marex Nkumbi Nakitto
- Second assistant – Jane Mutonyi
- Fourth Official – George Olemu
- Referees’ Assessor- Sseka Mutaka
Wednesday, 4th September 2019: Police FC vs BUL FC- Kabaka Kyabaggu stadium
- Centre referee – Ali Chelangat Sabila
- First Assistant- Dick Okello
- Second assistant- Ronald Katenya
- Fourth official – Brian Miiro Nsubuga
- Referees’ Assessor – Miiti Sewaya