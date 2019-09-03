Airtel Rising Stars 2019 Grand Finals

4 th – 7 th September

– 7 September Host: Kampala Region

Airtel Rising Stars 2019 regional tournaments climaxed at Masindi Stadium with players from Kitara and Western regions battling for a chance to represent their regions in the upcoming national tournament slated for 7th September in Kampala.

In the Kitara region, Kiryandongo’s Erima Soccer Academy defeated Kabalega Secondary School 2-1 while Fort Portal’s Tooro Queens prevailed over Panyadoli 4-3 in penalty kicks after normal time had ended all.

For the Western region, Shuuku High School beat Kisoro based Young Simba 3-2 in post-match penalties while Unique High School was the boys’ champion.

The regional qualifiers started in June 2019. Also incorporated was a massive Corporate Social Responsibility activity in which they handed over goal posts, soccer nets and balls to 40 schools countrywide as a way of keeping the football talent alive even after the tournament and further facilitate the development of the sport within schools and communities.

Football teams in Lira, Masindi, Kabale, Kampala, Soroti and Luweero have all benefitted from the initiative over the past two months.

Besides the handover of sports equipment, Airtel Uganda also carried out sickle cells testing across the 8 FUFA regions in which the tournament was played.

Airtel Uganda has for the past three years partnered with the Buganda Kingdom and the Ministry of Health to create awareness for the sickle cells blood disorder and encourage Ugandans to test for the markers of this ailment. We decided to use our countrywide tournament to push this even further within the local communities across Uganda. Ms. Charirty Rwabutomize, Airtel Uganda Corporate Social Responsibility Manager

According to the Airtel Uganda Managing Director, “Every year we invest greatly in the development of football talent through our Airtel Rising Stars tournament. Now in its 8th year, we felt it prudent to hand over sports equipment to empower schools and local communities with the tools to foster football talent,” he stated.

Since 2011, the Airtel Rising Stars grassroots football tournament has given talented boys and girls between the ages of 13 and 17 an opportunity to compete against fellow youth from across the country with hopes of being scouted to join the local league, football clubs all over the world and the Uganda national team.

Today, the tournament boasts of players such as Farouk Miya, Keziron Kizito, Allan Okello, Shaban Mohammad, Ivan Eyamu, Martin Kizza Lubwama, Fauzia Najjemba, Fazila Ikwaput and many others who currently play for top local and international clubs as well as the national team.

The Airtel Rising Stars Final tournament will be played on 4th to 7th September in Kampala.

Sickle Cells testing will continue during this tournament.