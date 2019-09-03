Airtel Rising Stars 2019 Grand Finals

4 th – 7 th September

– 7 September Host: Kampala Region

The grand finals for the 8th edition of the Airtel Rising Stars (ARS) U-17 boys and girls football championship will be held in Kampala starting Wednesday, 4th September to Saturday, 7th September 2019.

All the eight regions of that constitute the FUFA jurisdiction – Kitara, Kampala, Western, Buganda, West Nile, Northern, North East, and Eastern will be represented by two teams, one each gender.

There is a lot of excitement ahead of these grand finals that return to Kampala after a long time.

One team that has vowed to impress during the grand finals is that of the Western Region.

The selected players (boys and girls) had pitched camp at the Ntare Grounds in Mbarara to polish up with the preparations.

Leading the cast of female players is regional top scorer Aine Adela (five goals) and Therine Atuhwera (best goalkeeper), among others.

Some of the best male players include; MVP Richard Tumwebaze and best goalkeeper Eugine Owesiga.

Faizo Ssempijja and Musa Yusuf are at the helm of this team.

For starters, Sheema district-based Shuuku beat Kisoro Young Simba to win the girls’ regional championship held in Masindi.

Unique High School from Rubirizi overcame Mbarara based Ssendyowa to win the Western regional boys’ qualifiers.

Last year, Western Region lost 4-2 on penalties to Kitara after a goalless stalemate in the girls’ national finals while the boys lost to Kampala Region in the semifinals.

Kampala Region is the boys’ national defending champion and Kitara won the girls’ event.

All the players will be subjected to MRI tests to ascertain their true ages.

All team semi-finalists will be given uniforms with the winners taking home gold medals and a trophy with cash.

Telecommunications giants Airtel Uganda has for the past 8 years been bankrolling this championship that has witnessed players as Farouk Miya, Kezironi Kizito, Allan Okello, Martin Kizza Lubwama, Ivan Eyamu among others taking part.

Kitara Region Team:

Girls: Leticia Natasha, Linda Tumushabe, Aine Adellah, Aisha Namuddu Beatrice Kyokushaba, Precious Atwiine (Sheema Girls), Annet Mukabera Elinorah Dushimimana, Suzan Tumwiizere, Patricia Igiraneza, Phionah Cyimpaye (Kisoro Young Simba), Therine Atuhwera, Ritah Arinaitwe, Judith Nantale (Shuuka Vocational), Mary Katusiime (Ssendyowa FC), Provia Nuwandinda (Nsabya Hillside).

Head coach: Issa Ssempijja

Boys: Eugine Owoyesiga (Unique High School), Lincoln Atwiine Ssendyowa (Gaddafi Integrated), Abdu Bast Ssendyowa (Kakiri MS), Jonas Turyagumanawe (SK International), Brian Nasasira Ssendyowa (Laki High School), Dickson Nuwahereza (Bishop Ogez), Yobu Kabagambe (Unique High School), Hamis Jamiru Ssendyowa (Welden High School), Julius Owomukama Kagarama, Richard Tumwebaze (Unique High School), Mayishala Luyinda Ssendyowa (Gaddafi Integrated), Edwin Kato (Bishop Ogez), Crescent Ssasirabo (Unique High School), Thomson Abesingura (Kagarama), Franka Ssekidde Ssendyowa (Sentah College), Benjamin Ainemucunguzi, Solomon Murungi (Unique High School)