Long-distance runner Joshua Kiprui Cheptegei was on Monday named the best for the month of August by sports scribe under their umbrella body Uganda Sports Press Association (USPA).

The 2018 Commonwealth double gold medallist won the coveted monthly accolade following his heroics in Switzerland last week.

Cheptegei, who is also the 2018 USPA Sports Personality, polled 305 points in the monthly meeting held at Imperial Royale Hotel, Kampala finishing ahead of David Ssemujju and Isaac Masembe on 285 points while Ronald Musagala collected 265 points.

He came fastest on Thursday night last week to win the 5000m race at the IAAF Diamond League in the Swiss city of Zurich.

Boxers Masembe and Ssemujju who came second in the polls scooped silver medals in the middleweight and featherweight categories respectively at the 2019 All Africa Games in Rabat, Morocco.

Musagala, on the other hand, won the 1500m race at the IAAF Diamond League in Paris, France.

At the start of every month, sports journalists convene and select the most excelling sports personality for the previous month.