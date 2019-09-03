Uganda Premier League

Busoga United FC 0-1 KCCA FC

Uganda Premier League defending champions KCCA FC needed to dig deep to overcome a resilient Busoga United on Tuesday at the FUFA Technical Centre in Njeru.

Left-back Musitafa Kiiza scored directly from a free-kick towards the end of the first stanza and the strike eventually turned out to be the difference in the closely contested encounter.

The home side had a good start and marched KCCA FC for longer spells but will only blame themselves for not taking away the chances created.

Stocky striker Dan Ssewava fired wide-faced just with an empty net while Ivan Wani who was industrious the entire game failed to find the target whenever he opted to go for goal.

Ssewava had his first attempt at goal in the 5th minute from a free-kick but goalkeeper Charles Lukwago was well placed to parry the ball away for a corner.

In the 21st minute, the former Tooro United striker faced just with an empty net after Ismail Kawawulo picked him with a ground cross on the far post tapped wide.

The decisive moment of the game came in the 38th minute when Kizza curled home from a well-taken free-kick that went past a fully stretched Ali Kimera.

The second stanza saw an end to end affair with Busoga United FC stepping up their efforts in a bid to at least salvage a point.

However, KCCA FC remained resilient at the back and defended in numbers to secure maximum points.

The victory moves Mike Mutebi’s charges to six points in two games while Busoga United FC is yet to pick a point.