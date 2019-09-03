Barely anyone outside StarTimes Stadium and Kibuli SS had heard of Allan Okello before 25th February 2017 when he launched himself to become a household name across the country.
A hat-trick on his senior debut in the league against Onduparaka FC catapulted him into the national spotlight. Since then, the left-footed forward has become an integral figure at KCCA FC guiding the team to several honours.
Manager Mike Hillary Mutebi has always waxed lyrical about Okello terming him as a special player and the next big thing in Ugandan football.
However, to some that have keenly followed the game for a long-time remained sceptical given the several examples that have always popped up like Okello but failed to live the billing and disappeared into oblivion.
On Tuesday, Okello played his 100th game for KCCA FC as they defeated Busoga United 1-0 at the FUFA Technical Centre in Njeru. Therein, the player has scored 33 goals across all competitions.
He is one of the several players that KCCA FC has promoted from their junior side in recent years. Others include Musitafa Kizza, Musa Ramathan, Julius Poloto, Sadat Anaku, Steven Sserwadda, Lawrence Bukenya and Herbert Achai among others.
Below is a detailed look at all the games and goals for Okello at KCCA FC;
Allan Okello’s 100 appearances for KCCA FC
- KCCA FC 7-0 Onduparaka FC –League- His debut on 25th February 2017
- Mamelodi Sundowns 2-1 KCCA FC- CAF Champions League – Came off the bench
- KCCA FC 1-1 Mamelodi Sundowns- CAF Champions League- Started
- Tooro United FC 1-1 KCCA FC- League- Started
- Police FC 2-2 KCCA FC- League – Started
- KCCA FC 1-0 Al Masry- CAF Confederation Cup- Started
- Al Masry 1-0 KCCA FC- CAF Confederation Cup- Came off the bench
- KCCA FC 2-2 URA FC- League- Started
- SC Villa 1-1 URA FC- League- Started
- KCCA FC 2-1 Club Africain – CAF Confederation Cup- Started
- KCCA FC 2-1 KCCA FC- CAF Confederation Cup
- Rivers FC 2-1 KCCA FC- CAF Confederation Cup- Started
- Club Africain 4-0 KCCA FC- CAF Confederation Cup- Started
- KCCA FC 0-0 Maroons FC- League- Started
- UPDF FC 1-1 KCCA FC-League-Started
- KCCA FC 4-1 Onduparaka FC- League- Started
- KCCA FC 0-0 Bright Stars FC- League- Started
- Mbarara City FC 0-0 KCCA FC- League- Came off the bench
- KCCA FC 2-1 Busoga United FC- League- Started
- KCCA FC 1-0 Express FC- League-Started
- Mbarara FC 0-4 KCCA FC- Uganda Cup- Started
- CNaps 2-1 KCCA FC- CAF Champions League- Started
- KCCA FC 1-0 SC Villa- League- Started
- Simba 1-2 KCCA FC- Uganda Cup- Came off the bench
- KCCA FC 1-0 CNaps FC- CAF Champions League- Started
- Masavu 0-0 KCCA FC- League- Started
- KCCA FC 1-0 Tooro United FC- League-Started
- St. George 0-0 KCCA FC- CAF Champions League- Started
- KCCA FC 1-0 St. George- CAF Champions League- Started
- Tooro United FC 2-2 KCCA FC- Uganda Cup- League- Started
- Busoga United FC 0-1 KCCA FC- League – Started
- KCCA FC 1-1 Mbarara City FC- League- Started
- KCCA FC 2-0 UPDF FC- League – Started
- Maroons FC 0-0 KCCA FC- League –Started
- Onduparaka FC 1-1 KCCA FC-League-Started
- KCCA FC 7-2 URA FC- League- Started
- Viper SC 3-2 KCCA FC- League-Started
- Express FC 0-1 KCCA FC-League- Started
- Township Rollers FC 1-0 KCCA FC- CAF Champions League- Started
- Proline FC 0-2 KCCA FC-League-Started
- KCCA FC 2-0 Al Ahly- CAF Champions League- Started
- BUL FC 1-2 KCCA FC –League- Started
- Police FC 2-2 KCCA FC- League-Started
- Synergy FC 0-1 KCCA FC- Uganda Cup- Started
- KCCA FC 9-0 Synergy FC- Uganda Cup-Started
- KCCS FC 1-0 Vipers SC- Uganda Cup- Started
- Esperance FC 3-2 KCCA FC- CAF Confederation Cup- Started
- KCCA FC 0-1 Esperance FC- CAF Confederation Cup- Started
- KCCA FC 3-2 BUL FC- Super 8- Started
- KCCA FC 4-0 Nyamityobora FC- Super 8- Started
- KCCA FC 1-0 Township Rollers FC- CAF Confederation Cup- Started
- KCCA FC 2-0 Onduparaka FC- Super 8- Started
- Al Ahly 4-3 KCCA FC – CAF Confederation Cup- Started
- KCCA FC 2-1 Tooro United FC- League- Started
- KCCA FC 0-0 Busoga United- League- Started
- Onduparaka FC 0-2 KCCA FC- League- Started
- KCCA FC 0-0 Bright Stars FC- League- Started
- KCCA FC 0-0 Mbarara City FC- League- Started
- Vipers SC 1-1 KCCA FC- League- Started
- SC Villa 2-3 KCCA FC- League – Started
- KCCA FC 6-1 Nyamityobora FC- League- Started
- KCCA FC 3-1 Ndejje University FC- League-Started
- Express FC 3-2 KCCA FC-League –Came off the bench
- KCCA FC 3-0 Mtibwa Sugar FC- CAF Confederation Cup- Started
- Mtibwa Sugar FC 1-2 KCCA FC- CAF Confederation Cup- Started
- KCCA FC 8-2 Amuka Bright Stars FC- Uganda Cup- Started
- BUL FC 1-2 KCCA FC – League- Started
- KCCA FC 3-6 Police FC- League- Started
- URA FC 0-1 KCCA FC- League –Started
- AS Otoho 3-0 KCCA FC- CAF Confederation Cup- Started
- KCCA FC 2-0 AS Otoho- CAF Confederation Cup- Started
- Tooro United FC 1-1 KCCA FC- Uganda Cup- Started
- Mbarara City FC 0-0 KCCA FC- League- Started
- KCCA FC 1-0 Onduparaka FC- League-Started
- Bright Stars FC 0-0 KCCA FC- League – Started
- BUL FC 0-0 KCCA FC- League-Started
- Police FC 1-1 KCCA FC- League-Started
- KCCA FC 1-2 URA FC- League-Started
- KCCA FC 4-2 SC Villa- League- Started
- Tooro United FC 1-1 KCCA FC- League-Started
- Busoga United 0-2 KCCA FC-League- Came off the bench
- KCCA FC 1-1 Vipers SC- League-Started
- Paidha Black Angels FC 0-2 KCCA FC- League- Started
- KCCA FC 3-1 Express FC- League- Started
- Ndejje University FC 1-1 KCCA FC-League- Started
- Nyamityobora FC 0-2 KCCA FC- League-Started
- KCCA FC 6-1 Maroons FC- League –Started
- KCCA FC 1-1 Bandari FC- CECAFA Kagame Cup- Started
- Azam FC 0-1 KCCA FC- CECAFA Kagame Cup- Started
- SV Mukura 0-2 KCCA FC- CECAFA Kagame Cup- Started
- KCCA FC 2-1 Rayon Sport FC – CECAFA Kagame Cup- Started
- Green Eagles FC 3-4 KCCA FC- CECAFA Kagame Cup- Started
- KCCA FC 1-0 Azam FC- CECAFA Kagame Cup- Started
- Wakiso Giants FC 0-2 KCCA FC- Super 8- Started
- African Stars FC 3-2 KCCA FC- CAF Champions League- Started
- KCCA FC 1-3 Onduparaka FC- Super 8- Started
- KCCA FC 2-0 African Stars FC- CAF Champions League- Started
- Vipers SC 2-0 KCCA FC- Super 8- Started
- KCCA FC 4-1 Proline FC- FUFA Super Cup- Started
- KCCA FC 1-0 Wakiso Giants FC- League- Started
- Busoga United FC 0-1 FC KCCA – League- Started
Allan Okello’s 33 goals at KCCA FC
- KCCA FC 7-0 Onduparaka FC – League (3) – His debut on 25th February 2017
- Mbaarara FC 0-4 KCCA FC – Uganda Cup (1)
- KCCA FC 1-0 SC Villa – League (1)
- KCCA FC 2-0 UPD FC – League (2)
- KCCA FC 7-1 URA FC – League (1)
- Police FC 2-2 KCCA FC – League (1)
- KCCA FC 9-0 Synergy FC – League (1)
- KCCA FC 4-0 Nyamityobra FC – Super 8 (1)
- KCCA FC 2-0 Onduparaka FC – Super 8 final (1)
- Al Ahly 4-3 KCCA FC – CAF Champions League (1)
- KCCA FC 2-1 Tooro United FC – League (1)
- Onduparaka FC 0-2 KCCA FC – League (1)
- KCCA FC 6-1 Nyamityobora FC – League (1)
- Express FC 3-2 KCCA FC – League (1)
- KCCA FC 3-0 Mtibwa Sugar FC – CAF Confederation Cup (1)
- Mtibwa Sugar FC 1-2 KCCA FC – CAF Confederation Cup (1)
- KCCA FC 8-2 Amuka Bright Stars FC – Uganda Cup (2)
- KCCA FC 2-0 AS Otoho – CAF Confederation Cup (1)
- KCCA FC 4-2 SC Villa – League (1)
- KCCA FC 6-1 Maroons FC – League (1)
- SV Mukura 0-2 KCCA FC – CECAFA Kagame Cup (1)
- KCCA FC 4-3 Green Eagles – CECAFA Kagame Cup (2)
- Wakiso Giants FC 0-2 KCCA FC – Super 8 (1)
- KCCA FC 3-1 Onduparaka FC – Super 8 (2)
- KCCA FC 2-0 African Stars FC – CAF Champions League (1)
- KCCA FC 4-1 Proline FC- FUFA Super Cup (1)
- KCCA FC 1-0 Wakiso Giants FC- League (1)