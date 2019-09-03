Barely anyone outside StarTimes Stadium and Kibuli SS had heard of Allan Okello before 25th February 2017 when he launched himself to become a household name across the country.

A hat-trick on his senior debut in the league against Onduparaka FC catapulted him into the national spotlight. Since then, the left-footed forward has become an integral figure at KCCA FC guiding the team to several honours.

Manager Mike Hillary Mutebi has always waxed lyrical about Okello terming him as a special player and the next big thing in Ugandan football.

However, to some that have keenly followed the game for a long-time remained sceptical given the several examples that have always popped up like Okello but failed to live the billing and disappeared into oblivion.

On Tuesday, Okello played his 100th game for KCCA FC as they defeated Busoga United 1-0 at the FUFA Technical Centre in Njeru. Therein, the player has scored 33 goals across all competitions.

He is one of the several players that KCCA FC has promoted from their junior side in recent years. Others include Musitafa Kizza, Musa Ramathan, Julius Poloto, Sadat Anaku, Steven Sserwadda, Lawrence Bukenya and Herbert Achai among others.

Below is a detailed look at all the games and goals for Okello at KCCA FC;

Allan Okello’s 100 appearances for KCCA FC

KCCA FC 7-0 Onduparaka FC –League- His debut on 25 th February 2017

February 2017 Mamelodi Sundowns 2-1 KCCA FC- CAF Champions League – Came off the bench

KCCA FC 1-1 Mamelodi Sundowns- CAF Champions League- Started

Tooro United FC 1-1 KCCA FC- League- Started

Police FC 2-2 KCCA FC- League – Started

KCCA FC 1-0 Al Masry- CAF Confederation Cup- Started

Al Masry 1-0 KCCA FC- CAF Confederation Cup- Came off the bench

KCCA FC 2-2 URA FC- League- Started

SC Villa 1-1 URA FC- League- Started

KCCA FC 2-1 Club Africain – CAF Confederation Cup- Started

KCCA FC 2-1 KCCA FC- CAF Confederation Cup

Rivers FC 2-1 KCCA FC- CAF Confederation Cup- Started

Club Africain 4-0 KCCA FC- CAF Confederation Cup- Started

KCCA FC 0-0 Maroons FC- League- Started

UPDF FC 1-1 KCCA FC-League-Started

KCCA FC 4-1 Onduparaka FC- League- Started

KCCA FC 0-0 Bright Stars FC- League- Started

Mbarara City FC 0-0 KCCA FC- League- Came off the bench

KCCA FC 2-1 Busoga United FC- League- Started

KCCA FC 1-0 Express FC- League-Started

Mbarara FC 0-4 KCCA FC- Uganda Cup- Started

CNaps 2-1 KCCA FC- CAF Champions League- Started

KCCA FC 1-0 SC Villa- League- Started

Simba 1-2 KCCA FC- Uganda Cup- Came off the bench

KCCA FC 1-0 CNaps FC- CAF Champions League- Started

Masavu 0-0 KCCA FC- League- Started

KCCA FC 1-0 Tooro United FC- League-Started

St. George 0-0 KCCA FC- CAF Champions League- Started

KCCA FC 1-0 St. George- CAF Champions League- Started

Tooro United FC 2-2 KCCA FC- Uganda Cup- League- Started

Busoga United FC 0-1 KCCA FC- League – Started

KCCA FC 1-1 Mbarara City FC- League- Started

KCCA FC 2-0 UPDF FC- League – Started

Maroons FC 0-0 KCCA FC- League –Started

Onduparaka FC 1-1 KCCA FC-League-Started

KCCA FC 7-2 URA FC- League- Started

Viper SC 3-2 KCCA FC- League-Started

Express FC 0-1 KCCA FC-League- Started

Township Rollers FC 1-0 KCCA FC- CAF Champions League- Started

Proline FC 0-2 KCCA FC-League-Started

KCCA FC 2-0 Al Ahly- CAF Champions League- Started

BUL FC 1-2 KCCA FC –League- Started

Police FC 2-2 KCCA FC- League-Started

Synergy FC 0-1 KCCA FC- Uganda Cup- Started

KCCA FC 9-0 Synergy FC- Uganda Cup-Started

KCCS FC 1-0 Vipers SC- Uganda Cup- Started

Esperance FC 3-2 KCCA FC- CAF Confederation Cup- Started

KCCA FC 0-1 Esperance FC- CAF Confederation Cup- Started

KCCA FC 3-2 BUL FC- Super 8- Started

KCCA FC 4-0 Nyamityobora FC- Super 8- Started

KCCA FC 1-0 Township Rollers FC- CAF Confederation Cup- Started

KCCA FC 2-0 Onduparaka FC- Super 8- Started

Al Ahly 4-3 KCCA FC – CAF Confederation Cup- Started

KCCA FC 2-1 Tooro United FC- League- Started

KCCA FC 0-0 Busoga United- League- Started

Onduparaka FC 0-2 KCCA FC- League- Started

KCCA FC 0-0 Bright Stars FC- League- Started

KCCA FC 0-0 Mbarara City FC- League- Started

Vipers SC 1-1 KCCA FC- League- Started

SC Villa 2-3 KCCA FC- League – Started

KCCA FC 6-1 Nyamityobora FC- League- Started

KCCA FC 3-1 Ndejje University FC- League-Started

Express FC 3-2 KCCA FC-League –Came off the bench

KCCA FC 3-0 Mtibwa Sugar FC- CAF Confederation Cup- Started

Mtibwa Sugar FC 1-2 KCCA FC- CAF Confederation Cup- Started

KCCA FC 8-2 Amuka Bright Stars FC- Uganda Cup- Started

BUL FC 1-2 KCCA FC – League- Started

KCCA FC 3-6 Police FC- League- Started

URA FC 0-1 KCCA FC- League –Started

AS Otoho 3-0 KCCA FC- CAF Confederation Cup- Started

KCCA FC 2-0 AS Otoho- CAF Confederation Cup- Started

Tooro United FC 1-1 KCCA FC- Uganda Cup- Started

Mbarara City FC 0-0 KCCA FC- League- Started

KCCA FC 1-0 Onduparaka FC- League-Started

Bright Stars FC 0-0 KCCA FC- League – Started

BUL FC 0-0 KCCA FC- League-Started

Police FC 1-1 KCCA FC- League-Started

KCCA FC 1-2 URA FC- League-Started

KCCA FC 4-2 SC Villa- League- Started

Tooro United FC 1-1 KCCA FC- League-Started

Busoga United 0-2 KCCA FC-League- Came off the bench

KCCA FC 1-1 Vipers SC- League-Started

Paidha Black Angels FC 0-2 KCCA FC- League- Started

KCCA FC 3-1 Express FC- League- Started

Ndejje University FC 1-1 KCCA FC-League- Started

Nyamityobora FC 0-2 KCCA FC- League-Started

KCCA FC 6-1 Maroons FC- League –Started

KCCA FC 1-1 Bandari FC- CECAFA Kagame Cup- Started

Azam FC 0-1 KCCA FC- CECAFA Kagame Cup- Started

SV Mukura 0-2 KCCA FC- CECAFA Kagame Cup- Started

KCCA FC 2-1 Rayon Sport FC – CECAFA Kagame Cup- Started

Green Eagles FC 3-4 KCCA FC- CECAFA Kagame Cup- Started

KCCA FC 1-0 Azam FC- CECAFA Kagame Cup- Started

Wakiso Giants FC 0-2 KCCA FC- Super 8- Started

African Stars FC 3-2 KCCA FC- CAF Champions League- Started

KCCA FC 1-3 Onduparaka FC- Super 8- Started

KCCA FC 2-0 African Stars FC- CAF Champions League- Started

Vipers SC 2-0 KCCA FC- Super 8- Started

KCCA FC 4-1 Proline FC- FUFA Super Cup- Started

KCCA FC 1-0 Wakiso Giants FC- League- Started

Busoga United FC 0-1 FC KCCA – League- Started

Allan Okello’s 33 goals at KCCA FC