Uganda Amateur Golf Open Championship

4 th – 7 th September 2019

– 7 September 2019 *At Lake Victoria Serena Golf Resort & Spa, Kigo

As the 78th edition of the Uganda Amateurs Golf Open championship tees off on Wednesday, 4th September 2019 at the Kigo based Lake Victoria Serena Golf Resort and Spa, all the speculation will be on who wins this prestigious event.

Defending champion Ronald Otile is eyeing a fourth title following earlier success scripts in 2015, 2016 and recently 2018.

The US-based golfer is well aware of the pressure and demands that come with this tournament arguably the biggest on the local golfing calendar.

“I am set mentally and physically because I have been preparing for this year’s Uganda Open. I know there are a couple of other good golfers but I am ready. The course is in great shape and I am only worried about the winds,” Otile noted on Tuesday, the official practice day.

Otile will lead the biggest cast of Ugandans on the course, regarded as the best on the land and the region.

Other promising Ugandans likely to compete include Jinja’s towering Grace Kasango, Mehta club’s Godfrey Nsubuga, Tooro’s Joseph Cwinyaai among others.

Some of the Kenyans include Daniel Nduva, Paul Musange, William Odera, and others as the Tanzanian legion will be led by Victor Joseph Mwenne.

The amateur golfers will play four rounds from Wednesday to Saturday for a combined 72 holes on stroke play basis.

Roll of Honour since 1994: