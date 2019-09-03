Uganda Premier League (Match Day 2 – Tuesday Results):

Vipers 1-0 Tooro United

Tooro United Maroons 1-0 Kyetume

Kyetume Busoga United 0-1 KCCA

KCCA Express 1-1 Bright Stars

Bright Stars Wakiso Giants 3-1 URA

Striker Fahad Bayo headed home the lone strike as a 10 man Vipers Sports Club outfit overcame Tooro United 1-0 at the St Mary’s Stadium on Tuesday.

Bayo scored off Rahmat Ssenfuka’s teasing free-kick with 13 minutes left on the clock.

The home endured the last 25 minutes of the game with 10 men after a send off for left back Farouk Musisi after a second bookable offence by referee Brian Miiro Nsubuga who at first had not realized the two cautions.

Before the goal, Tooro United had a better showing, creating chance after chance but failed to find the back of the net.

Vipers’ Ibrahim Tembo had an initial shot blocked by Tooro United defender Mike Kawooya inside the opening minutes of the game.

The visitors enjoyed the better opening stanza of the game.

Godfrey Lwesibawa had a cross blocked for a corner kick and striker Steven Omvia heads freely out the resultant corner kick.

Omvia was again denied by goalkeeper Fabien Mutombora from close range for a second corner kick of the visitors.

Vipers’ Fahad Bayo released Abraham Ndugwa who hesitated to shoot and the ball was cleared for a fruitless corner kick.

Bayo and Innocent Wafula were both involved in a wall pass before the latter’s cut back well defended for Vipers’ third corner kick.

On 18 minutes, Godfrey Lwesibawa squared for John Ssemazzi inside the goal area but the later missed inches away

Three minutes later, Bayo was involved in a one – two with right back Paul Willa.

Willa, in turn set up Ssenfuka who shot over

Two minutes to the half hour mark, midfielder Steven Luswata explicitly chipped for John Ssemazzi on the left.

Ssemazzi too, chipped into the area and Omvia hit the cross bar.

The first chance of the opening half fell to Vipers’ defender Bashir Asiku whose ground shot was a routine collection for goalkeeper Chrispas Kusiima.

Tooro United made the first change on the evening.

New signing Charles Musige was introduced for John Ssemazzi as the second half kicked off.

Six minutes later, Vipers brought on Allan Kayiwa for Wafula as Kayiwa faced his former side.

The first caution on the evening was given to Tooro United midfielder Paddy Muhumuza on 57 minutes.

A minute later, Farouk Musisi was booked and was cautioned again in quick sucession.

Initially, referee Miiro missed to send off the left back but was reminded by the fourth official Ali Sabila Chelengat.

The red card gave Tooro United numerical advantage.

Tooro United’s second change witnessed midfielder Steven Luswata get rested for John Byamukama.

Meanwhile, Vipers called for their own change when Abraham Ndugwa was taken out for hard tackler Siraje Sentamu.

With 20 minutes to play, Dan Sserunkuma was taken out for the fresh legs of Denis Mwemezi in Vipers final change

Omvia had a chance to score the day’s opener but his shot after a splendi chest control was blocked.

Moments later, Yaffesi Mubiru replaced the hardworking Omvia for Tooro United’s final change

Mubiru got booked in his first involvement of the game.

The day’s break-through moment came with 13 minutes to play through new signing Bayo who headed home a free-kick delivery from Ssenfuka.

This was Vipers’ second win following their 3-1 win over Bright Stars on match day one at Mutesa II Wankulukuku Stadium.

Meanwhile, KCCA also registered their second victory of the season, winning 1-0 away against Busoga United at the FUFA Technical Center.

Mustafa Kizza scored the lone goal for the league defending champions away in Njeru.

At the Luzira Prisons play ground, Maroons beat visiting Kyetume 1-0.

Newly promoted Wakiso Giants condemned URA to a 3-1 loss at Wakisha play ground.

Team Line Ups:

Vipers XI:

Fabien Mutombora (G.K), Paul Willa, Farouk Musisi, Bashir Asiku, Halid Lwaliwa, Rahmat Ssenfuka, Ibrahim Tembo, Innocent Wafula, Fahad Bayo, Dan Sserunkuma, Abraham Ndugwa

Subs:

Derrick Ochan (G.K), Brian Nkuubi, Aziz Kayondo, Tito Okello, Denis Mwemezi, Allan Kayiwa, Siraje Sentamu

Head coach: Edward Golola

Assistant coach: Richard Wasswa

Tooro United XI:

Crispas Kusiime (G.K), Musa Mukasa, Isa Lumu, Mike Kawooya, Arthur Kiggundu, Paddy Muhumuza, Steven Luswata, Ibrahim Kayiwa, Steven Omvia, Godfrey Lwesibawa, John Ssemazzi

Subs:

Meddi Kibirige (G.K), Yaffesi Mubiru, Charles Musige, Fredrick Kigozi, John Byamukama, Denis Mutebi, Isa Mubiru

Head coach: Wasswa Bbosa

Assistant Coach: Emmanuel “Kawoowo” Ndifuna

Match Officials:

Center Referee: Brian Miiro Nsubuga

1st Assistant Referee: Dickson Okello

2nd Assistant Referee: Ronald Katenya

Fourth Official: Ali Sabila