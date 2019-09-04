Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) has co-opted two officials – Rogers Mulindwa and Ronnie Kalema to the supreme governing body, the Executive Committee.

The development was confirmed by the Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Edgar Watson as conveyed by the federation official web portal.

“The office of FUFA Chief Executive Officer has issued a circular to the football stakeholders in regard to the co-option of two names on the FUFA Executive Committee” reads a statement on the FUFA website.

The circular was released on Tuesday 3rd September 2019 and reads:

Following a proposal by the FUFA President Eng. Magogo Moses to the 21st Executive Committee which sat at FUFA House – Mengo on Wednesday 21st August 2019. All Football Stakeholders are hereby informed that Mr. Mulindwa Rogers and Mr. Kalema Ronnie were appointed on the FUFA Executive Committee as co-opted members under Article 33(2) of the FUFA Statutes for the period of two years effective 31st August 2019 to 30th August 2021. Circular on the co-option of the two members

FUFA Media Ronnie Kalema

“The FUFA President (Moses Magogo) and the Executive Members believe that the two persons will add a lot of value and expertise considering their experience and passion accordingly” the statement added.

For starters, Mulindwa was a former communications officer and FUFA delegate at the body.

He is also a communications manager of the CECAFA body.

Kalema is a retired FIFA Referee who is currently the chairperson of the Uganda Football Referees Association (UFRA).