Express 1-1 Bright Stars

Joseph Jjanjali salvaged a point for Bright Stars as they rallied to draw 1-1 with Express at Mutesa II stadium, Wankulukuku.

Frank Ssenyondo scored the Red Eagles goal inside three minutes but Jjanjali, on loan from Vipers equalised in the 39th minute.

This was the first point for either clubs as they lost their opening day matches.

Express were 1-0 losers to Bul away in Njeru while Bright Stars threw away a first half lead at home in a 3-1 defeat to Vipers at Wankulukuku.

The Red Eagles are now 11th on the log with a single point out of a possible six just a slot above Bright Stars who also host their games at the same venue.