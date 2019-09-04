FUFA Women Elite League Outfit Lady Doves a few days ago parted ways with their head coach Oliver Mbekeka and a search for a replacement commenced.

Mbekeka had guided the Masindi based outfit to the FUFA Women Elite League final and the FUFA Women’s Cup final but lost both to UCU Lady Cardinals and Makerere University respectively.

It is upon this basis that her employers despite playing in top tier league for the first time sacked him indicating the former Crested Cranes player failed to meet the club’s targets.

With the club confirming they will unveil a new coach on Thursday at their home, Katushabe stadium, Kawowo Sports has reliably learnt that John Ongodia is set to take on the role.

Ongodia, a CAF C licensed coach is not new to women’s football having managed She Corporate FC and Olila High School both in the FUFA Women Elite League.

He was at She Corporate during the 2015/16 season guiding the team to the league final but lost to Kawempe Muslim.

The soft spoken coach joined Soroti based club, Olila High School but was only in charge for one game, a 3-1 loss to Ajax Queens and he later resigned citing interference.

Since then, Ongodia has gone on to coach at Bukedea Town Council in the FUFA Big League and recently took charge of Karamoja province in the FUFA Drum Tournament.

Lady Doves is in Victory group for the 2019-20 season alongside four time winners Kawempe Muslim Ladies, Isra Soccer Academy, Uganda Martyrs High School, Kampala Queens, Makerere University plus new comers Maroons WFC and Tooro Queens.