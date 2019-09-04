KCCA FC Manager Mike Hillary Mutebi rarely gives a vote of thanks to his players especially when they do not win convincingly but he did so in the hard fought 1-0 victory against Busoga United FC on Tuesday.

The defending league champions could have bagged maximum points from FUFA Technical Centre but needed to dig deep to overcome a resolute Busoga United FC side.

Mutebi indicated his team has not been convincing in their opening games but there is an element of strong character from the players that he appreciates.

“The performance is not good but the good thing is that we are winning,” said Mutebi after the game on Tuesday.

“We suffered for the win but there’s nothing going to be simple this season. The boys showed character, fought until the end because Busoga United pressed us hard.”

Left back scored direct from a free kick to get KCCA FC past Busoga United FC in a closely contested affair.

The home side had the better chances on the day but failed to bury them away with Dan Ssewava the main culprit.