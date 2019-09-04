Uganda Premier League

Match Day Two

Proline FC 1-0 Onduparaka FC

Striker Edrisa ‘Torres’ Lubega came off the bench to secure maximum points for Proline FC against Onduparaka FC.

The robust forward who returned to Proline FC following loan stints at Austrian clubs Floridsdorfer AC and SV Reid scored the lone goal to guide the Lugogo based side to victory.

This was the first win for new coach Matia Lule in the four games he has been in charge and Lubega thus scored the first goal for Proline under the new coach.

The only goal Proline FC had gotten under Lule’s spell was an own goal by KCCA FC defender Peter Magambo who scored into his own net as Proline FC lost 4-1 to their neighbors in the FUFA Super Cup.

Lule had seen his charges draw goalless against Masters Secuirty in the return leg of the CAF Confederation Cup preliminary phase, lost 1-0 to Tooro United and suffered a 3-0 loss to Mbarara City in their first league game.

Alfred Leku and Hamisi Kizza started upfront for the home side but failed to get the breakthrough with the former being a culprit of missing on several occasions.

Leku later paved way for Lubega in the 58th minute and the striker curled home from a free kick moments later.

Onduparaka FC were not in action on match day one and have already been awarded three goals and points off Police FC who did not show up.