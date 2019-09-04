Uganda Premier League (Match Day 2 – Tuesday Results):

Maroons 1-0 Kyetume

Kyetume Wakiso Giants 3-1 URA

URA Vipers 1-0 Tooro United

Tooro United Busoga United 0-1 KCCA

KCCA Express 1-1 Bright Stars

Maroons secured their first victory of the 2019 – 2020 Uganda Premier League, winning at home 1-0 over visiting debutants Kyetume.

Striker Rashid Agau netted the lone strike at their newly re-greened Luzira Prisons Stadium.

Agau was well positioned to head home a teasing delivery from right back Eddie Kapampa as early as the 10th minute.

From then onwards, Maroons defended gallantly with debutant goalie Hannington Ssebwalunyo solid as the defenders as they frustrated Kyetume’s trio of Robert Sentongo, Cephas Kambugu, Patrick Ochan and substitute Seif Batte.

Batte who had replaced Ochan in the 51st minute was denied by skipper Sylvester Okello in the closing moments of the game.

Agau was named the pilsner man of the match, earning a plaque and Shs 100,000.

This was the first victory for head coach Douglas Bamweyana under his tenure at Maroons.

Maroons had lost their opener 3-0 away to Uganda Revenue Authority (URA).

Next Games:

Maroons take on KCCA on Friday 6th September 2019 in their next game.

On the same day, Kyetume will entertain Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) in all Namboole affair.

Team Line Ups:

Maroons XI:

Hannington Ssebwalunyo (G.K), Sylvester Okello, Edward Kabona, Patrick Bayiga, Eddie Kapampa, Davis Mayanja, Felix Okot, Pius Obuya, Solomon Walusimbi, Rashid Agau, William Kiibi

Subs:

Emmanuel Akol (G.K), Bronson Nsubuga, Joel Ogwanga, Junior Amannya, Ronald Orombi, Belmos Opio, Abraham Tusibila

Kyetume XI:

Joel Mutakubwa (G.K), Julius Ntambi, Samson Mutyaba, Jonathan Mugabi, Benon Tahomera, Isaac Kirabira, Vincent Kayizzi, Deo Iseijja, Robert Ssentongo, Patrick Ochan, Cephas Kambugu

Subs:

Salim Sowedi (G.K), Philimeon Lutaaya, Steven Kagoda, Steven Sande, Denis Luboowa, Julius Lule, Seif Batte