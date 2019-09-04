Wakiso Giants 3-1 URA

League debutants Wakiso Giants began their home campaign with a resounding 3-1 victory over visitors URA at the Kyabaggu stadium, Wakiso.

Tom Masiko and Karim Ndugwa (twice) scored for the hosts who came into the game on the back of a 1-0 defeat to champions KCCA on day one.

Saidi Kyeyune scored URA’s only goal in a high intensity game watched by a decent crowd.

Masiko put the hosts in the lead inside the first minute after Benjamin Nyakoojo failed to clear the ball.

But the lead lasted just seven minutes as Kyeyune headed home Mikdad Ssenyonga free kick.

Wakiso Giants were forced to make change when goalie Yasin Mugabi got injured and his place was taken by Derrick Emukule, a signing from Ndejje University.

Sam Ssimbwa also made a surprise change withdrawing striker Anwar Ntege for defensive midfielder Hudu Mulikyi as the two teams remained tied at the break.

Kisala made two changes after the interval with Duncan Sseninde and Karim Ndugwa replacing Hassan Ssenyonjo and Geoffrey Sserunkuma respectively.

URA dominated the proceedings then with Ssimbwa bringing on Moses Seruyidde for Ssenyonga.

The hosts thought they had won a penalty when Viane Sekajugo was brought down in the area by goalie Alionzi Nafian but referee William Oloya signalled play on.

With fourteen minutes to play, a swift counter down the left saw Sekajugo low cross met by Ndugwa to send the crowd into frenzy.

Four minutes later, he made it 3-1 capitalizing on a short back pass by Nyakoojo to stab home from close range and it was literally game over for the Tax Collectors.

The win lifts Kisala’s side to 6th on the log with three points just as many a couple of teams.