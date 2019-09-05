Airtel Rising Stars 2019 Grand finals:

Day one Results:

Girls:

Group A:

Kampala Region 0-0 Western Region

Western Region Northern Region 1-1 North East Region

Group B:

Eastern Region 1-0 Kitara Region

Kitara Region Buganda Region 1-0 West Nile Region

West Nile Region Northern Region 0-2 Eastern Region

Eastern Region North East Region 0-0 Kitara Region

Boys:

Kampala Region 1-1 West Nile Region

Buganda Region 1-0 Kitara Region

North East Region 0-4 Eastern Region

Western Region 0-3 Northern Region

North East Region 0-4 Kampala Region

Eastern Region 1-1 West Nile Region

The 2019 Airtel Rising Stars grand finals successfully kicked off on Wednesday, 4th September in Nakawa Division, Kampala.

Sixteen teams (8 per either gender) from the 8 regions that make up the footballing sphere of football in Uganda are all converged in Kampala for the grand finals using the NEC play ground in Bugolobi as well as the UCIT facility in Nakawa.

In some of the girls’ opening games played under drizzling conditions over a slippery surface (because of rains), hosts Kampala played to a non-scoring stalemate with Western region during the official kick off match in group A.

The other group B match witnessed Northern Region and North East settle for a one all draw.

Northern region’s Phiona Arach canceled out Cecilia Apiding’s opener as the two teams settle for the spoils.

Group B:

Eastern region picked out two victories on day one, winning against Kitara and Northern in 1-0 and 2-0 score lines respectively.

Esther Adokole scored all the three goals for Eastern region and currently leads the girls’ scoring charts.

Cissy Nakiguba’s coached Buganda Region piped West Nile 1-0 courtesy of Halima Kampi’s first half strike.

The last game of the girls’ opening match day was a goal-less draw between North East and Kitara regions.

Groups composition:

The eight boys’ teams are divided into two groups – A and B. Buganda, Kitara, North East and Eastern regions are in group A.

Kampala, West Nile, Western and Northern regions make up group B for the boys.

For the girls; Kampala, Western, Northern and North East are in group A.

Meanwhile; Eastern, Kitara, Buganda and West Nile are in group B.

Action resumes on day two with 12 matches (six per either gender).

Telecommunications giants Airtel Uganda have bankrolled this championship for now 8 solid years.

Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) remains a key stakeholder as they provide the technical expertise (coaches and scouts) as well as the referees.

Clubs in the top and lower tier divisions, schools and national underage teams have optimally utilized this tournament as a scouting ground for raw talents that later recruited to their respective teams.

The teams:

Boys:

Group A: Buganda, Kitara, North East and Eastern

Group B: Kampala, West Nile, Western and Northern

Girls:

Group A: Kampala, Western, Northern and North East

Group B: Eastern, Kitara, Buganda and West Nile

The AIRTEL RISING STARS GRAND FINALS FOR THE 2019 EDITION ARE TIMELY. THEY HAVE COME AT A TIME WHEN WE ARE SCOUTING FOR THE UNDER 17 GIRLS TO MAKE THE NATIONAL U-17 team that will be used at the cosafa u-17 championship in mauritius. i thank airtel uganda, the teams, parents and fufa FOR THE COLLECTIVE EFFORT OF MAKING THIS CHAMPIONSHIP A COMPLETE SUCCESS Joan Namusisi, FUFA Women Football Development Officer

Day Two Games (Thursday, 5th September 2019):

Boys (UCIT):

Kitara Vs Northern

Western Vs Buganda

Eastern Vs Kampala

West Nile Vs North East

Kitara Vs Western

Girls (NEC – Bugolobi – Coffee ground):

Western Vs West Nile

Buganda Vs Kampala

North East Vs Eastern

Kitara Vs Northern

Western Vs Buganda

West Nile Vs Kampala

WE ARE PRIVILEGED TO HAVE THE AIRTEL RISING STARS (ARS) PROGRAMME THAT HAS RUN FOR NOW 8 YEARS. IT IS ONE PROGRAMME THAT IS ALL INCLUSIVE FOR THE GIRLS AND BOYS UNDER 17 YEARS WHETHER IN SCHOOL OR NOT. IT HAS BEEN HELPFUL TO NURTURE TALENTS FROM THE GRASSROOTS. Ali Mwebe, FUFA Football Development Officer

The preliminary round climaxes on Thursday and the semi-finals shall be played on Friday, 6th September 2019.

The finals will be held on Saturday, 7th September 2019.