The group stage of the grand final of the 2019 Airtel Rising Stars successfully climaxed on Thursday at Uganda Institute of Communication and Technology (UICT) grounds in Nakawa, Kampala.

Defending champions Kampala and Northern region emerged top in Group A and Group B respectively ahead of the semifinals slated for Friday.

Kampala sailed through Group A with seven points defeating Eastern 3-1 and outwitting North East 4-0 before drawing 1-1 against West Nile.

Lethal striker Jeremaya Jabera was influential scoring five goals in the three games and currently leads the scoring charts.

West Nile, who needed to defeat North East in their final group game, were stunned losing 2-0 a result that played in Eastern Region’s favour to progress as the second-placed team in group A with four points.

Kampala Region will, therefore, face Buganda that finished second in Group B in a repeat of last season’s final in Fort Portal district.

Buganda conceded a late equalizer against Northern Region in their final group game that determined which team tops the group.

Northern finished top with seven points same as Buganda but with a superior goal difference and will thus face Eastern in the other semifinal.

For the 8th year running, telecommunication giants Airtel Uganda has bankrolled the tournament that has given rise to several players such as Farouk Miya, Muhammad Shaban, Allan Okello, Hasifa Nassuna, Sandra Nabweteme and Juliet Nalukenge among others.

Thursday Results (Boys’ Category)

Group A

Kampala 3-1 Eastern

North East 2-0 West Nile

Group B