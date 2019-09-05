The Road to Qatar 2022 for the African continent started on a bright note for away teams as six of the eight at least picked a result on the road.

The biggest game featured Tanzania’s Taifa Stars away to Burundi and the match ended in a 1-1 draw.

Cedric Amissi scored for the hosts in Bujumbura before Simon Msuva salvaged a draw for the visitors and the return leg is in four days in Dar es Salaam.

Elsewhere, Ethiopia drew goalless with Lesotho in Addis, Namibia won 2-1 away in Eritrea while Liberia outclassed Sierra Leone 3-1 in Monrovia.

Other games saw Mozambique beat Mauritius 1-0, Djibouti shocked Eswatini 2-1, South Sudan drew 1-1 with Equatorial Guinea while Guinea Bissau beat Sao Tome 1-0.

Action in the preliminary qualifiers continue on Thursday and will go on through the weekend.

Wednesday Results

Burundi 1-1 Tanzania

Ethiopia 0-0 Lesotho

Eritrea 1-2 Namibia

Liberia 3-1 Sierra Leone

Mauritius 0-1 Mozambique

Sao Tome 0-1 Guinea Bissau

Djibouti 2-1 Eswatini

South Sudan 1-1 Equatorial Guinea

Thursday Fixtures

Somalia vs Zimbabwe

Chad vs Sudan

Seychelles vs Rwanda

Friday Fixtures

Gambia vs Angola

Comoros vs Togo

Saturday Fixtures

Botswana vs Malawi