The Road to Qatar 2022 for the African continent started on a bright note for away teams as six of the eight at least picked a result on the road.

The biggest game featured Tanzania’s Taifa Stars away to Burundi and the match ended in a 1-1 draw.

Cedric Amissi scored for the hosts in Bujumbura before Simon Msuva salvaged a draw for the visitors and the return leg is in four days in Dar es Salaam.

Elsewhere, Ethiopia drew goalless with Lesotho in Addis, Namibia won 2-1 away in Eritrea while Liberia outclassed Sierra Leone 3-1 in Monrovia.

Other games saw Mozambique beat Mauritius 1-0, Djibouti shocked Eswatini 2-1, South Sudan drew 1-1 with Equatorial Guinea while Guinea Bissau beat Sao Tome 1-0.

Action in the preliminary qualifiers continue on Thursday and will go on through the weekend.

Wednesday Results

Burundi 1-1 Tanzania

Ethiopia 0-0 Lesotho

Eritrea 1-2 Namibia

Liberia 3-1 Sierra Leone

Mauritius 0-1 Mozambique

Sao Tome 0-1 Guinea Bissau

Djibouti 2-1 Eswatini

South Sudan 1-1 Equatorial Guinea

Thursday Fixtures

Somalia vs Zimbabwe

Chad vs Sudan

Seychelles vs Rwanda

Friday Fixtures

Gambia vs Angola

Comoros vs Togo

Saturday Fixtures

Botswana vs Malawi

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here