Two officials from the Federation of International Football Association (FIFA) have inspected the Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) development project at Kadiba in Mengo, Kampala.

The duo of Marie Florence Mahwera (FIFA Regional Development Manager) and Abigail Hailemichael (FIFA Regional Project Coordinator), both from the FIFA Development office in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia toured the construction works.

They were guided by the FUFA Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Edgar Watson.

Besides the Kadiba project, the other places visited were the offices of the Buganda Region Football Association, Special Interest Groups (SIGs), the FUFA House and the extension of the new offices.

Also, they visited the FUFA Technical Centre, offices of the Eastern Region Football Association and a beach soccer facility in Entebbe.

A strategic meeting with the Kadiba Project contractors, FUFA and the FIFA officials took place to get more updates about the ongoing construction.

On their visit at the SIGs offices in Lungujja, they were received by Uganda Women Football Association Chairperson Margret Kubingi before they headed to Buganda Region FA offices and Kampala Region FA offices respectively.

