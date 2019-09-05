Matchday two of the 2019-20 Uganda Premier League had exciting and thrilling moments across all the eight games that were played.

With the season just getting started, players are still fresh to help their respective teams have a good start.

There were several players that determined games and were exceptional on matchday two. Kawowo Sports’ Joel Muyita brings you the eleven players he thinks performed well.

Goalkeeper: Charles Lukwago (KCCA FC)

He was brilliant against Wakiso Giants and continued with his performance against Busoga United.

A fine save to deny Dan Ssewava from a well-taken free-kick and a couple of other saves saw him register a second clean sheet in as many games.

He gets ahead of Fabien Mutombora of Vipers SC plus Abdu Kimera of BUL FC who are the only goalkeepers yet to concede a goal this season.

Right Back: Ibrahim Kibumba (SC Villa)

A perfect debut for Ibrahim Kibumba who joined SC Villa from Police FC. The lanky full-back was lively against Mbarara City FC and balanced both on the defensive and offensive end.

His crosses were always a challenge for the Mbarara City FC defenders to deal with and was involved in the build-up to the second goal for SC Villa that was scored by Emmanuel Kalyowa.

Left Back: Mustafa Kizza (KCCA FC)

An assist for Allan Okello in the first game against Wakiso Giants FC, Kizza continued to play an integral role in the team this time getting onto the score sheet.

He curled home from a direct free-kick that went past goalkeeper Ali Kimera and this eventually turned out to be the decisive moment of the game.

Besides scoring, he had to deal with Ivan Wani who was a threat for KCCA FC.

Centre Back: Fahad Kawooya (Wakiso Giants FC)

One of the unsung heroes on the Wakiso Giants FC team, the experienced defender stood tall to tame URA FC attackers.

Known for being calm, composed and a good game reading, Kawooya gets a slot onto my team of matchday two.

Centre Back: Walter Ochora (BUL FC)

On loan from KCCA FC, the young defender has been a solid figure in the first two games for BUL FC.

He got onto the score sheet as BUL FC defeated Police FC 2-0 and was named man of the match.

Ochora gets a slot here ahead of Bashir Asiku (Vipers SC) who also had a good performance as the Venoms edged past Tooro United FC.

Holding Midfield: Rahmat Ssenfuka (Vipers SC)

Started in the holding midfield position ahead of Siraje Ssentamu and he justified his choice by putting up a man of the man performance.

Gave good cover to the backline and ignited attacks within his own half whenever Vipers SC surged forward.

Right Wing: David Owori (SC Villa)

The versatile player was industrious throughout the game as SC Villa picked their first win this season.

Owori who played at right-back in the first game against Kyetume was this time deployed as a right-winger and he executed according to script.

Opened the scores for the Jogoos and kept troubling the Ankole Lions with his lung-bursting runs.

Central midfield: Lawrence Bukenya (Wakiso Giants FC)

A perfect debut for Bukenya who is on loan from KCCA FC. He combined well with Hakim Ssenkumba and Tom Masiko to take command of proceedings in the middle of the park.

Karim Ndugwa could have scored the goals but Bukenya’s role in the midfield can’t go unnoticed.

Forwards: Karim Ndugwa (Wakiso Giants FC)

Two goals from the striker that eventually guided Wakiso Giants FC to their first win in the top tier league.

Ndugwa was the only player to score a brace on matchday two and he plays as the main striker on my team for matchday two.

Forward: Edrisa Lubega (Proline FC)

Lubega announced his return to Proline FC after a two-year spell in Austria with a bang.

The energetic forward came off the bench and scored from a free-kick as Proline FC edged Onduparaka FC on Tuesday.

This was the first win for Matia Lule since taking charge of the team a fortnight ago.

Forward: Deogratious Ojok (BUL FC)

Only three players scored on matchday one and went ahead to score on the subsequent match day. These are Saidi Kyeyune (URA FC), Brian Aheebwa (Mbarara City FC) and Deogratious Ojok (BUL FC)

Ojok gets ahead of the other two because he was on the winning side. He scored against Express FC and Police FC.

Coach: Edward Kaziba (SC Villa)

Honourable Mentions: Bashir Asiku (Vipers SC), Gift Ali (KCCA FC), Ivan Wani (Busoga UnitesFC), Rashid Agau (Maroons FC), Moses Kiggundu (SC Villa)