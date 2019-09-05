The 78th Castle lite Uganda Golf Amateur Open championship swings into the third day on Friday, 6th September 2019 at the par 72 Lake Victoria Serena Golf Resort and Spa.

The Kenyan legion of golfers remains dominant just like during day one on Wednesday.

After two rounds of action (36 holes) the top five positions are all occupied by Kenyans.

Simon Muthoni Njogu, a member of Great Rift Valley Golf Club scored three over par 75 to maintain the grip at the summit of the leaderboard.

Njogu had played three – under par 69 on day one to amass 144 over two days, and carries a one stroke lead coming to the third round.

The duo of Daniel Nduva (Nyali Golf and Country Club) and Kenya Railway Golf Club’s Samuel Njoroge Chege are both on 145 gross in 36 holes.

Peter Rimui Mwangi and William Odera are three strokes shy from the leader.

Uganda’s best performer is Joseph Cwinyaai (Tooro Club) is ranked 6th with 149 gross, the same score as Muthaiga golf club’s Khan Zubair.

Biggest mover:

The defending champion, Ronald Otile moved 34 places to 8th with a phenomenal four under 68 gross score (the score record at Lake Victoria Serena Golf Course).

Now based in the United States of America, Otile registered six birdies on holes 2, 6, 8, 13, 14 and 17) with bogies on holes 4 and 7 and the rest were par scores.

Otile had struck a dismissal 10 over 82 on day one.

“I had a poor opening on day one. The putting was a problem. I improved on day two as the nerves settled down. Also, I bettered my swing and putting. I am now set for the third and final round” Otile disclosed.

Denis Asaba, Michael Kisia, Emmanuel Jakisa and Joseph Victor are all joint 9th with 151 strokes.

Day three will tee off on Friday, 6th September 2019 with round three.

The fourth and final round will be held on Saturday.

2019 Castle Lite Uganda Golf Open:

Leaderboard (Top 25):

1 – Simon Muthoni Njogu (Kenya) – 69, 75 (144)

T2 – Daniel Nduva (Kenya) – 75, 70 (145)

T2 – Samuel Chege Njoroge (Kenya) – 73, 72 (145)

4 – Peter Mwangi Rimui (Kenya) – 71, 76 (147)

5 – William Odera (Kenya) – 75, 73 (148)

T6 – Joseph Cwinyaai (Uganda) – 76, 73 (149)

T6 – Zubair Khan (Kenya) – 75, 74 (149)

8 – Ronald Otile (Uganda) – 82, 68 (150)

T9 – Denis Asaba (Uganda) – 76, 75 (151)

T9 – Michael Kisia (Kenya) – 76, 75 (151)

T9 – Emmanuel Jakisa (Uganda) – 76, 75 (151)

T9 – Victor Joseph (Tanzania) – 75, 75 (151)

T13 – Godfrey Nsubuga (Uganda) – 77, 75 (152)

T13 – David Spencer (USA) – 76, 76 (152)

T15 – Paul Muchangi (Kenya) – 79, 74 (153)

T15 – Isaac Makokha (Kenya) – 74, 79 (153)

T17 – Adel Balala (Kenya) – 79, 76 (155)

T17 – Rodell Gaita (Uganda) – 75, 80 (155)

T19 – Elton Thembo (Uganda) – 79, 77 (156)

T19 – Amon Bwambale (Uganda) – 79. 77 (156)

T19 – Ashiraf Bagalana (Uganda) – 75, 81 (156)

T22 – Rogers Eyoyo (Uganda) – 82, 75 (157)

T22 – Mutahi Kibugu (Kenya) – 80, 77 (157)

T22 – Kibugu Njoroge (Kenya) – 79, 78 (157)

T22 – Emmanuel Moko (Uganda) – 77, 80 (157)