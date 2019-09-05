International Friendly Match:

Sunday, 8th September 2019

Kenya Harambee Stars Vs Uganda Cranes (4 PM)

*Moi International Stadium, Kasarani (Kick off: 4 PM)

Mbarara City’s Paul Mucureezi and Proline midfielder Bright Anukani are the two latest additions to the Uganda Cranes squad which will face Kenya in the upcoming international friendly match.

Uganda Cranes will play Kenya Harambee Stars during an international friendly match this Sunday at the Moi International Stadium, Kasarani.

Mucureezi and Anukani are some of the large bulk of locally based players on the team which departs the country on Friday morning aboard Uganda Airlines.

Others are;Paul Willa, Mustafa Kizza, John Revita, Allan Kayiwa, Allan Okello, Fahad Bayo, Muzamir Mutyaba, Mustapha Mujjuzi and Halid Lwaliwa.

Foreign based players:

With the withdrawal of goalkeepers Denis Onyango and Robert Odongkara, the foreign based legion has Emmanuel Arnold Okwi, Khalid Aucho, Tadeo Lwanga, Kizito Luwagga and Timothy Awanyi.

By and large, there are 18 players and 12 officials who make the trip.

The local players trained under the coaches Abdallah Mubiru, Livingstone Mbabazi and Sadiq Wassa (goalkeeping coach) on Thursday at Lugogo in Kampala.

They are expected to train at the match venue on Friday evening.

Uganda Cranes Traveling Delegation:

Players:

Goalkeepers: Joel Mutakubwa, Charles Lukwago

Outfield players: Emmanuel Okwi, Khalid Aucho, Tadeo Lwanga, Kizito Luwagga, Timothy Awanyi, Paul Willa, Mustafa Kizza, John Revita, Allan Kayiwa, Allan Okello, Fahad Bayo, Muzamir Mutyaba, Mustapha Mujjuzi, Halid Lwaliwa, Paul Mucureezi, Bright Anukani

Officials:

Leader of Delegation: Rasoul Ariga

FUFA Delegates: Joseph Mwanje & Julius Byamukama

FUFA Staff: Sadam Bulega

Advance party head: Paul Mukatabala

Interim Head coach: Abdallah Mubiru

Assistant coach: Livingstone Mbabazi

Manager: Geoffrey Massa

Doctor: Emmanuel Nakabago

Equipment manager: Frank Bumpejje

Goalkeeping coach: Sadiq Wassa