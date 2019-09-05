International Friendly Match:
Sunday, 8th September 2019
Kenya Harambee Stars Vs Uganda Cranes (4 PM)
*Moi International Stadium, Kasarani (Kick off: 4 PM)
Mbarara City’s Paul Mucureezi and Proline midfielder Bright Anukani are the two latest additions to the Uganda Cranes squad which will face Kenya in the upcoming international friendly match.
Uganda Cranes will play Kenya Harambee Stars during an international friendly match this Sunday at the Moi International Stadium, Kasarani.
Mucureezi and Anukani are some of the large bulk of locally based players on the team which departs the country on Friday morning aboard Uganda Airlines.
Others are;Paul Willa, Mustafa Kizza, John Revita, Allan Kayiwa, Allan Okello, Fahad Bayo, Muzamir Mutyaba, Mustapha Mujjuzi and Halid Lwaliwa.
Foreign based players:
With the withdrawal of goalkeepers Denis Onyango and Robert Odongkara, the foreign based legion has Emmanuel Arnold Okwi, Khalid Aucho, Tadeo Lwanga, Kizito Luwagga and Timothy Awanyi.
By and large, there are 18 players and 12 officials who make the trip.
The local players trained under the coaches Abdallah Mubiru, Livingstone Mbabazi and Sadiq Wassa (goalkeeping coach) on Thursday at Lugogo in Kampala.
They are expected to train at the match venue on Friday evening.
Uganda Cranes Traveling Delegation:
Players:
Goalkeepers: Joel Mutakubwa, Charles Lukwago
Outfield players: Emmanuel Okwi, Khalid Aucho, Tadeo Lwanga, Kizito Luwagga, Timothy Awanyi, Paul Willa, Mustafa Kizza, John Revita, Allan Kayiwa, Allan Okello, Fahad Bayo, Muzamir Mutyaba, Mustapha Mujjuzi, Halid Lwaliwa, Paul Mucureezi, Bright Anukani
Officials:
- Leader of Delegation: Rasoul Ariga
- FUFA Delegates: Joseph Mwanje & Julius Byamukama
- FUFA Staff: Sadam Bulega
- Advance party head: Paul Mukatabala
- Interim Head coach: Abdallah Mubiru
- Assistant coach: Livingstone Mbabazi
- Manager: Geoffrey Massa
- Doctor: Emmanuel Nakabago
- Equipment manager: Frank Bumpejje
- Goalkeeping coach: Sadiq Wassa
- Media: Abu Zikusoka