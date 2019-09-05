Friday September 6, 2019

Kabaka Kyabaggu stadium, Wakiso 4pm

Wounded Tooro United make a short trip to Wakiso where they face Wakiso Giants in repeat of the Pilsner Super 8 classification game at Kabaka Kyabaggu stadium.

The hosts edged the encounter 2-1 but the game on Friday presents a different challenge for either sides.

Wakiso Giants come into the game on the back of a morale boosting 3-1 win over URA and will hope to build on that while Tooro United suffered a heart breaking 1-0 loss to Vipers SC.

What the coaches say?

Kefa Kisala (Wakiso Giants Head Coach)

The players are ready for the game. The best way to play your next game is to forget the result you had. Though we won, we can’t base on that because history has no room in football.

We shall give it all and concentrate on building on the win against URA.

Eric Ndifuna (Tooro United Assistant Coach)

They (Wakiso Giants) are good side but we have been in this division longer and more experienced.

Our performance in the defeat to Vipers SC gives us hope and am confident we shall win the game.

Key Players

Geoffrey Sserunkuma, Karim Ndugwa will lead the hunt for goals for the hosts but the support from Hassan Ssenyonjo, Tom Masiko and Viane Sekajugo will be imperative.

Tooro United will look to Steven Omvia, Godfrey Lwesibawa and Davis Ssali among others for inspiration. Both teams are tied on three points and decent victory for either could see them go top