Uganda Premier League 2019 – 2020 (Match Day 2 – Wednesday Results):

SC Villa 3-1 Mbarara City

Police 0-2 BUL

Proline 1-0 Onduparaka

Sports Club Villa registered their first victory of the 2019 – 2020 Uganda Premier League, triumphing 3-1 against Mbarara City at Mandela National Stadium under floodlights on Wednesday night.

David Owori, Emmanuel Kalyowa and Ambrose Kirya were on target for the Jogoos.

The consolation for the visitors came from Brian Ahebwa, scoring his second goal of the season.

Coming from the 1-0 opening day loss against debutants Kyetume, the Jogoos had a bright start to the game, scoring the opener through Owori in the 37th minute.

Owori, a former Proline player captalized on a defensive blunder by defender Ronald Otti.

This came moments after Owori and striker Bashir Mutanda had hit the woodwork from a cross and a free-kick respectively.

Kalyowa doubled SC Villa’s in the 42nd minute as the half time ended.

Gadaffi Gadinho made his debut at the Ankole Lions when he replaced Jude Semugabi before midfielder Ivan Eyam came on for Solomon Okwalinga.

Aheebwa pulled a goal back for Mbarara City in the 74th minute.

Kirya restored the two goal lead for the Jogoos moments later following an assist by substitute Emmanuel Wasswa.

SC Villa will now shift focus to their subsequent fixture against Proline slated for Saturday 7th September.

Mbarara City will hope to make amends in their next fixture against Police at Wakissha on the same day.