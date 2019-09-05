Sports Club Villa left the pitch happy after winning their game against Mbarara City FC 3-1 at Mandela National Stadium on Thursday night but their celebrations were cut short when they returned to the dressing rooms only to realise they had been robbed clean.

With all the attention focused on what was happening on the field of play, the thieves seized the chance to break into the SC Villa dressing rooms and go away with several valuables.

According to one of the players, the windows on the dressing rooms have no locks and this could have been the passage for the thieves despite the door being closed.

Some of the property stolen included phones, clothes, balls and money among others. Players had to return home in the jerseys they donned during the game.

Whereas night games experience has been largely welcomed because it gives chance to fans to watch the games after work, security is still a big concern.

It should be noted that last season in the game between SC Villa and Busoga United FC, a game that was also played under floodlights at the same stadium, Uganda Premier League statistician Eric Owori lost his car.

David Owori, Emmanuel Kalyowa and Ambrose Kirya scored a goal apiece to guide SC Villa to their first win this season