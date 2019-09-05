Friday September 6, 2019

Mandela National stadium, Namboole 4.30pm

URA and Kyetume return to action in the second many of Namboole derbies expected this season with either targeting a quick recovery after faltering in their last assignments.

Wakiso Giants Media Saidi Kyeyune and Hakim Ssenkumba

URA were flatly beaten 3-1 away to league newcomers Wakiso Giants while Kyetume narrowly lost 1-0 to Maroons in Luzira.

Sam Ssimbwa admitted his side didn’t defend resolutely and will demand more of that but as well call for effectiveness in front of goal.

Ashraf Mandela is also fired up for the game and focuses on making things right after that disastrous performance on Tuesday.

“We did not perform well against Wakiso Giants,” he admitted. “We have had a short time to recover and work on our mistakes but nonetheless, we are ready and want to win tomorrow’s game,” he added.

Ssimbwa may had debut to speedy winger Michael Birungi who signed a two year deal at the club on Wednesday but will hope his attackers Shafik Kagimu, Joachim Ojera and Mikdad Ssenyonga among others are in fine form.

In defence, they will hope Paul Mbowa and Benjamin Nyakoojo keep former URA striker Robert Ssentongo silent as well as other OBs Julius Ntambi and Patrick Ochan among others.

URA lie 5th on the log with three points and could go top with a decent victory while Kyetume are 10th with same points but inferior goal difference.