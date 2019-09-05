A couple of games into the new season and the league fixture adjustments, as expected has begun.

Joel Muyita Bernard Bainamani, UPL CEO

Three fixtures have been confirmed by the Uganda Premier League secretariat with champions KCCA and Vipers the most affected parties.

Bernard Bainamani, the league CEO revealed that the adjustments are due to national team, Cranes involvement in a friendly duel with Kenya.

“The Secretariat is in receipt of the final Uganda Cranes Squad travelling for the International friendly match with Kenya, to be played on Sunday 8th September 2019…..,” read part of the statement.

“Accordingly, UPL Secretariat has adjusted the SUPL Fixtures for Clubs that have more than three players summoned for the national duty.

· M#19 Maroons FC Vs KCCA FC that was to be played on Friday 06th September 2019 has postponed and a new date shall be communicated later.

· M#21 Vipers SC Vs BUL FC that was to be played on Saturday 07th September 2019 has been postponed and a new date shall be communicated later.

· M#29 Onduparaka FC Vs Vipers SC that was to be played on Wednesday 11th September 2019 has also been postponed and a new date shall be communicated later.

This comes as no shock but leaves question marks after the league organisers at the release of the fixtures revealed it was in conformity with the Fufa calendar.