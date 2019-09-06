2019 Castle Lite Uganda Golf Open:

Kenyan Samuel Chege Njoroge took command of the leaderboard at the 2019 Castle Lite Uganda Amateur Golf Championship.

The Kenya Railway Golf Club member struck 4 – under par 68 during round three-under sunny albeit windy conditions on Friday.

Njoroge registered four birdies on holes 1,2, 12 and 14 with an eagle on 17.

He had two bogies at the back nine of the course on holes 15 and 16 with the rest pars.

Coming to the final round on Saturday, Njoroge has now amassed 213 stroke in three rounds, two strokes better than another Kenyan, Simon Njogu Muthoni.

Njogu, the leader on day two and a member of the Great Rift Valley Club scored 1 under par 71.

Otile sets new course record

After posting 4 – under 68 on day two, Ronald Otile bettered the scores with a 6 – under par 66 to set a new course record.

Otile, recovering from a dismal day one where he posted 82 gross, struck six birdies on holes 2, 13, 14, 15 and 17 with an eagle on 2.

“I am determined coming to day four which is our final round. All I am seeking is the successful title defence. Against the strong winds and many water hazards, one ought to keep focused. I like playing in the pressure group and hopeful for the best on Saturday,” Otile noted.

He is tied on 216 strokes (after three rounds) with Kenyan, Daniel Nduva (75, 70, 71).

Uganda’s Joseph Cwinyaai (76, 73, 72) completes the two five positions for a combined 221 strokes coming to Saturday’s decisive round.

Denis Asaba (Uganda) and Peter Mwangi Rimui (Kenya) are jointly tied in sixth place for 223 strokes.

The Kenyan duo of Michael Kisia and Zubair Khan are both tied on 224 strokes as Tanzania’s Joseph Victor is 10th with 225 strokes.

Final Day nerves:

The fourth and final round will tee off on Saturday, 7th September 2019.

Expectations are high and there is a lot of anxiety coming to the final day.

For obvious reasons, a big gallery is expected to follow the pressure group hole by hole.

The pressure group will have two Kenyans; Njoroge and Njogu with the defending champion Otile.

2019 Castle Lite Uganda Golf Open:

Leaderboard After Day 3 (Top 41):

1 – Samuel Chege Njoroge (Kenya) – 73, 72, 68 (213)

2 – Simon Njogu Muthoni (Kenya) – 69, 75, 71 (215)

T3 – Ronald Otile (Uganda) – 82, 68, 66 (216)

T3 – Daniel Nduva (Kenya) – 75, 70, 71 (216)

5 – Joseph Cwinyaai (Uganda) – 76, 73, 72 (221)

T6 – Denis Asaba (Uganda) 76, 75, 72 (223)

T6 – Peter Mwangi Rimui (Kenya) – 71, 76, 76 (223)

T8 – Michael Kisia (Kenya) – 76, 75, 73 (224)

T8 – Zubair Khan (Kenya) – 75, 74, 75 (224)

10 – Joseph Victor (Tanzania) – 75, 76, 74 (225)

T11 – David Spencer (United States) 76, 76, 75 (227)

T11 – Rodell Gaita (Uganda) – 75, 80, 72 (227)

13 – William Odera (Kenya) – 75, 73, 80 (228)

T14 – Paul Muchangi (Kenya) – 79, 74, 76 (229)

T14 – Emmanuel Jakisa (Uganda) – 76, 75, 78 (229)

T16 – Malik Taimur (Pakistan) – 83, 77, 70 (230)

T16 – Patrick Mugisha (Uganda) – 78, 80, 72 (230)

T16 – Isaac Makokha (Kenya) – 74, 79, 77 (230)

19 – Adel Balala (Kenya) – 79, 76, 77 (232)

20 – Godfrey Nsubuga (Uganda) – 77, 75, 81 (233)

T21 – Mutahi Kibugu (Kenya) – 80, 77, 77 (234)

T21 – Ashiraf Bagalana (Uganda) – 75, 81, 78 (234)

23 – Njoroge Kibugu (Kenya) – 79, 78, 78 (235)

T24 – Christian Schutte (South Africa) – 86, 74, 76 (236)

T24 – Rogers Eyoyo (Uganda) – 82, 75, 79 (236)

T26 – Moses Matsiko (Uganda) – 81, 79, 77 (237)

T26 – Aaron Mugomola (Uganda) – 79, 78, 80 (237)

T26 – Amon Bwambale (Uganda) – 79, 77, 81 (237)

T29 – Ibrahim Bagalana (Uganda) – 83, 81, 75 (239)

T29 – Andrew Ssekibejja (Uganda) – 78, 81, 80 (239)

T29 – Hill Kip (Kenya) – 77, 84, 78 (239)

T29 – John Paul Basabose (Uganda) – 75, 87, 77 (239)

T33 – Joseph Ngobi Kowa (Uganda) – 82, 79, 79 (240)

T33 – Joseph Kasozi (Uganda) – 80, 80, 80 (240)

T33 – Grace Kasango (Uganda) – 77, 89, 74 (240)

T36 – Samuel Kato (Uganda) – 82, 78, 81 (241)

T36 – Michael Alunga (Uganda) – 80, 82, 79 (241)

T36 – Christopher Baguma (Uganda) – 78, 85, 78 (241)

39 – Elton Thembo (Uganda) – 79, 77, 86 (242)

T40 – Ancel Tumwesigye (Uganda) – 85, 86, 73 (244)

T40 – Canary Kabise (Uganda) – 84, 80, 80 (244)

